Molly-Mae Hague Teases Fans About Baby Girl’s Name After Revealing Baby Boy Choice

16 November 2022, 10:14

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about her baby name choices
Molly-Mae Hague got candid about her baby name choices. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague fans have been speculating about what she’ll name her baby girl.

Molly-Mae Hague has been keeping fans on their toes regarding what she’ll name her baby girl, but has teased everyone after revealing names she and Tommy Fury have been discussing.

The former Love Island star, who is currently seven months pregnant, previously said that she and her boxer beau had already picked out a name for their little one, but didn’t want to reveal it before the birth.

However, giving an insight into her pick of names, Molly dished on the name she and Tommy may have picked for a boy.

When asked in an interview with iFL TV if they had a name chosen, the PLT creative director said: “We do. We haven't mentioned the name."

Molly-Mae Hague announced her pregnancy in September
Molly-Mae Hague announced her pregnancy in September. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She was then asked what the first letter was, to which she responded: “No, I can't do that because there's so much speculation about what this flipping name is.

"If I give the first letter then everyone will know, so..."

Going on to laugh off the suggestion of “Molly Junior”, the 23-year-old said: “No it's not Molly Junior."

Molly-Mae Hague revealed she has her daughter's name picked out
Molly-Mae Hague revealed she has her daughter's name picked out. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting their first baby
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

“But, if it was a boy, there was conversations of it being Tommy Junior," she added, "He would have loved that!"

Molly-Mae and Tommy announced they were expecting their first child back in September, going on to confirm they were having a baby girl just a few weeks later.

The influencer told fans in a Q&A at the time that their baby girl’s name has been locked in for a while, revealing: “We had a boy and girl name picked out from basically the day we met. We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along.”

