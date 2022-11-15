Who Are Molly-Mae Hague’s Parents? Meet Her Mum & Dad

Who are Molly-Mae Hague’s parents? Get to know the former Love Islander’s mum and dad.

Molly-Mae Hague is about to become a first-time mum as the pregnant star is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island star has been sharing her excitement about starting her own family and has previously opened up about her own family, revealing they’re super tight-knit.

Fans first got a glimpse of her sister Zoe Hague as well as her mum when they visited Molly in the villa in 2019.

The creative director of PLT has since gone on to openly speak about her parents in her chat with Steven Bartlett during The Diary Of A CEO podcast last year.

So, who are Molly-Mae’s parents? Meet her mum and dad…

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae's mum entered the Love Island villa in 2019. Picture: ITV2

Who is Molly-Mae’s mum?

Molly-Mae’s mum is Debbie Gordon, who fans were first introduced to when she appeared in the family episode of Love Island three years ago.

Debbie, who is no longer with Molly-Mae’s dad, revealed in the villa that she and her partner Jon Rayner had gotten engaged.

Molly’s mum, who is a former police officer, walked down the aisle to her beau on July 17, 2021, with her two daughters as her bridesmaids.

She lives in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, where Molly grew up.

Molly-Mae Hague's mum is named Debbie Gordon. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Both of Molly-Mae's parents were formerly police officers. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Who is Molly-Mae’s dad?

Molly-Mae’s dad is Stephen Hague, who was also formerly a police officer.

Speaking about her parents’ jobs, Molly said during her appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast: “Both parents were in the police, so that was interesting growing up.

“[That’s] something else that I’m really proud of actually, having two parents that are police officers because I quite liked it at school; being known as the police officers’ kid."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Molly-Mae gushed about how ‘proud’ she also is of her older sister Zoe, who is in the army.

The YouTube star said: “People are always shocked when I say I have a sister who’s in the army because obviously, it’s so, so different to what I do. But I’m actually really proud of that, I never really say that but I am super proud that she is who she is and we’ve grown up to be such different people.”

