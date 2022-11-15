Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Engaged?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are always at the centre of engagement rumours, but are they actually engaged?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are about to welcome their first baby together and fans are predicting an engagement announcement is imminent.

The couple got together on Love Island 2019 and have stayed strong ever since, revealing in September that they were expecting their first baby together.

After Love Island they quickly moved in together, going from strength to strength, and ever since the couple have been at the centre of engagement speculation.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are about to become parents. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engaged?

Molly-Mae and Tommy aren’t engaged… yet. Tommy has been hinting at his plans to propose for months and the couple’s followers are adamant he’s going to pop the question sooner rather than later.

In May, Tommy shared his plans to ask Molly to marry him, admitting it’s something he’ll do spontaneously.

He told the tabloids: “Everyone is assuming we’re getting engaged but nobody will ever know when I’m going to as I’m a spur of the moment type of guy, I don’t plan things, if I’m going to do it I will just do it.”

The pair have only fuelled engagement rumours since then after Molly was seen trying on a £222k diamond ring while on holiday in Dubai in the summer.

He also spilled in one of his girlfriend’s YouTube vlogs that she asks ‘100 times a day’ when he’s going to pop the question.

