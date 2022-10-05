All Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Glowing Baby Bump And Pregnancy Pictures

5 October 2022, 16:09 | Updated: 5 October 2022, 16:56

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her first baby with Tommy Fury - here’s a glimpse of all of the stunning photos she’s shared of her pregnancy so far.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are set to become first-time parents after announcing they are expecting their first baby together!

The creative director of PLT has been sharing details of her pregnancy journey with fans after keeping it a secret for the first five months, with Molly-Mae going on to even share they're expecting a baby girl!

She’s also admitted that she and Tommy already have a name picked out.

Molly-Mae Hague Announces She’s Having A Baby Girl In Sweet Gender Reveal Video

Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Early Pregnancy Struggles: “I Cried Five Times A Day”

As she approaches her due date, which fans think could be around December time, Molly has shared a string of stunning pregnancy pictures so far.

Here’s a look at all of the baby bump snaps Molly-Mae has shared so far…

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae proudly displays baby bump at six months into pregnancy

The ultimate fashionista; Molly-Mae showed off her growing bump in her all-black ‘fit as her adorable cat featured in the background.

Molly-Mae revealed she's six months pregnant
Molly-Mae revealed she's six months pregnant. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae embraces baby bump in snap with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae and Tommy blessed us with another super cute couple picture featuring their little bump!

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are set to become parents this year
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are set to become parents this year. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae is a vision in white as she embraces baby bump

The 23-year-old us kept us in awe of her pregnancy announcement after sharing the most stunning photo of herself in a long, white bodycon dress, showing off her growing baby bump.

Molly-Mae Hague embraced her baby bump in the most stunning dress
Molly-Mae Hague embraced her baby bump in the most stunning dress. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae’s pregnancy announcement photoshoot

Molly-Mae announced she’s expecting her first baby with an adorable video announcement on Instagram of her and Tommy overjoyed as they cradled her baby bump.

The influencer soon followed the clip with a stunning image from her maternity shoot with her boxer beau simply titled “Mum & Dad”.

