Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague Gets Candid About Her Changing Body

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the changes her body’s going through while pregnant with her first child.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury announced at the end of September they’re expecting their first baby together, and since then the 23-year-old has been honest about her pregnancy journey.

Molly-Mae is thought to be around six months pregnant with her baby girl, and at the weekend she got candid with her six million Instagram followers about the changes happening to her body.

Molly-Mae Hague Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing After Baby’s Gender Reveal

Alongside a photo of some body products, the fashion influencer wrote: “I already have really bad stretch marks on my boobs from my journey so far.

Molly-Mae Hague has been honest with fans about her pregnancy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae told fans what she's using on the stretch marks on her body. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“They are a very strong purple/red colour so I’m using Bio Oil everyday all over my body to help prevent any more.”

Molly has always been praised for being honest with her fans, and her latest YouTube video titled ‘Spend a Self Care Evening with Me’ is full of comments thanking her for her honesty.

“I love how every vlog gets more and more real and ‘is this too much information’ is [sic] my favourite parts,” one person replied.

“Molly keeps apologising for ‘waffling’ too much but that's the real and raw content we LOVE!!” wrote another.

“You are so natural and honest on your channel Molly,” replied a third.

Molly and Tommy have been together since Love Island 2019 and she’s gone on to become the richest Islander ever, with a net worth of £4.5 million.

As well as becoming an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, she runs a fake tan brand of her own called Filter and has multiple brand deals with beauty and hair care companies.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital