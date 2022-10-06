Molly-Mae Hague Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing After Baby’s Gender Reveal

6 October 2022, 17:09

Molly-Mae fans are calling Baby Fury the UK's Stormi Webster
Molly-Mae fans are calling Baby Fury the UK's Stormi Webster. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans couldn’t be happier for Molly-Mae Hague after she announced she’s set to welcome a baby girl!

Molly-Mae Hague revealed on Wednesday that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl after sharing the most heartwarming gender reveal video on Instagram.

It’s safe to say everyone was just as overjoyed as the couple about the news, with the social media influencer’s name even becoming a trending topic on Twitter following the announcement.

Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

The former Love Island stars only announced the pregnancy news a few weeks ago, with Molly-Mae confirming she’s now at least six months pregnant.

Since announcing the exciting news, fans have all been ecstatic about every update and baby bump picture.

Molly-Mae is pregnant and expecting a baby girl
Molly-Mae is pregnant and expecting a baby girl. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

But there’s one thing in particular people can’t stop saying after the gender reveal, as fans keep comparing Baby Fury to the birth of Kylie Jenner’s firstborn and daughter Stormi Webster.

Although Molly-Mae and Kylie are obviously worlds apart, fans are comparing the excitement they’re feeling for the Love Islander’s baby to the excitement they had for Kylie’s pregnancies, as she’s now a mum-of-two.

Taking to Twitter following the news that Molly-Mae is set to have a baby girl, one person said: "Molly Mae is truly going to have her own little Stormi.”

Everyone's comparing Molly-Mae's pregnancy to Kylie Jenner's daughter
Everyone's comparing Molly-Mae's pregnancy to Kylie Jenner's daughter. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Molly mae having a girl… ok this is truly the brits kylie and stormi,” tweeted another.

A third wrote: “Molly Mae and baby girl really will be the Kylie and Stormi of the UK.”

“Just saw someone say molly mae’s and tommys baby is going to be the UK’s stormi and i couldn’t agree more,” another chimed in.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Global's Make Some Noise Day 2022

Here's What's Happening On Global's Make Some Noise Day On Capital

Fans think Adam and Paige have broken up

Love Island Fans Think Paige Thorne & Adam Collard Have Split

Anna Delvey is being released from prison

Inventing Anna Con-Artist Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Released From Jail On Bail

Molly-Mae gender reveal hidden detail

Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had has Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed Kardashian tattoos removed

Has Pete Davidson Removed His Kim Kardashian Tattoos Amid Split?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star