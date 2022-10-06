Molly-Mae Hague Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing After Baby’s Gender Reveal

Molly-Mae fans are calling Baby Fury the UK's Stormi Webster. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island fans couldn’t be happier for Molly-Mae Hague after she announced she’s set to welcome a baby girl!

Molly-Mae Hague revealed on Wednesday that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl after sharing the most heartwarming gender reveal video on Instagram.

It’s safe to say everyone was just as overjoyed as the couple about the news, with the social media influencer’s name even becoming a trending topic on Twitter following the announcement.

Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

The former Love Island stars only announced the pregnancy news a few weeks ago, with Molly-Mae confirming she’s now at least six months pregnant.

Since announcing the exciting news, fans have all been ecstatic about every update and baby bump picture.

Molly-Mae is pregnant and expecting a baby girl. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

But there’s one thing in particular people can’t stop saying after the gender reveal, as fans keep comparing Baby Fury to the birth of Kylie Jenner’s firstborn and daughter Stormi Webster.

Although Molly-Mae and Kylie are obviously worlds apart, fans are comparing the excitement they’re feeling for the Love Islander’s baby to the excitement they had for Kylie’s pregnancies, as she’s now a mum-of-two.

Taking to Twitter following the news that Molly-Mae is set to have a baby girl, one person said: "Molly Mae is truly going to have her own little Stormi.”

Everyone's comparing Molly-Mae's pregnancy to Kylie Jenner's daughter. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Molly Mae is truly going to have her own little Stormi 🥺 — Rujina (@RujinaYasmin) October 5, 2022

Molly mae having a girl… ok this is truly the brits kylie and stormi — loz👑 (@lozkwiatkowski1) October 5, 2022

just saw someone say molly mae’s and tommys baby is going to be the UK’s stormi and i couldn’t agree more — . (@leighsflo) September 25, 2022

“Molly mae having a girl… ok this is truly the brits kylie and stormi,” tweeted another.

A third wrote: “Molly Mae and baby girl really will be the Kylie and Stormi of the UK.”

“Just saw someone say molly mae’s and tommys baby is going to be the UK’s stormi and i couldn’t agree more,” another chimed in.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital