Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

6 October 2022, 12:50

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae has revealed the sweet detail hidden in her baby gender reveal video and now we're crying!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this week Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she and boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl!

The 23-year-old shared a heartwarming gender reveal video with her Love Island beau to Instagram on October 5, sharing the incredible news with her millions of delighted fans.

It didn't take long for the pregnant star's eagle-eyed followers to pick up on a hidden nostalgic detail that links back to Molly and Tommy's days on the ITV2 show where they first fell in love.

Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Early Pregnancy Struggles: “I Cried Five Times A Day”

The video showed the loved-up couple popping a gender reveal balloon which read ‘boy or girl?’, subsequently filling the room with an explosion of pink confetti.

Molly later wrote on her Instagram Stories: "I can't believe I'm going to be a girl mum."

Molly-Mae put an Easter egg in her reveal video
Molly-Mae put an Easter egg in her reveal video. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae used a song from her Love Island days
Molly-Mae used a song from her Love Island days. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Throughout the clip, a very familiar song was playing in the background, ‘The Vow’ by RuthAnne. Some eagle-eyed (or eared) followers had already pinpointed where they recognised the track from before Molly-Mae spoke about on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote "If you recognise the song, it was used for this scene” followed by a crying emoji.

The emotional ballad was used during a pivotal moment of Molly and Tommy’s love story that aired on Love Island back in 2018, the expectant mother posted the scene on her account, getting everyone nostalgic in the process!

The moment comes from one of the final episodes from season 5, showing Tommy in a suit awaiting the Molly-Mae’s 'Prom Night' reveal.

She spoke about the song on her Instagram Stories
She spoke about the song on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She turned the corner, stunning in a yellow halter neck dress as her beau’s jaw dropped to the ground – how was this four years ago already!

Molly wrote on top of the video: “Will always be my favourite song ever.”

This isn’t the first time the star has called back to their early days on the dating series, in her initial pregnancy announcement video she used a similar scene where they professed their love for one another in speeches.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director announced that she was expecting their bundle a joy on September 25 after months of keeping it under wraps, fans have been delighted to get to sneak peeks of Tommy and Molly on their journey to parenthood.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans think Adam and Paige have broken up

Paige Thorne Fuels Break-Up Rumours After Deleting Adam Collard Photos

Anna Delvey is being released from prison

Inventing Anna Con-Artist Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Released From Jail On Bail

Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had has Pete Davidson sparked rumours he had his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed Kardashian tattoos removed

Has Pete Davidson Removed His Kim Kardashian Tattoos Amid Split?

Kardashian fans think they've uncovered Kylie Jenner's son's name

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name ‘Uncovered’ As She Trademarks New Name After Son’s Birth

We love seeing Mixer moments

Jade Thirlwall Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce from why they split to custody of their children

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Split? Inside Their Divorce Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star