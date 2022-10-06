Molly-Mae Hague Added A Sweet Secret Touch To Baby Gender Reveal Video

Molly-Mae has revealed the sweet detail hidden in her baby gender reveal video and now we're crying!

Earlier this week Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she and boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl!

The 23-year-old shared a heartwarming gender reveal video with her Love Island beau to Instagram on October 5, sharing the incredible news with her millions of delighted fans.

It didn't take long for the pregnant star's eagle-eyed followers to pick up on a hidden nostalgic detail that links back to Molly and Tommy's days on the ITV2 show where they first fell in love.

The video showed the loved-up couple popping a gender reveal balloon which read ‘boy or girl?’, subsequently filling the room with an explosion of pink confetti.

Molly later wrote on her Instagram Stories: "I can't believe I'm going to be a girl mum."

Molly-Mae put an Easter egg in her reveal video. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae used a song from her Love Island days. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Throughout the clip, a very familiar song was playing in the background, ‘The Vow’ by RuthAnne. Some eagle-eyed (or eared) followers had already pinpointed where they recognised the track from before Molly-Mae spoke about on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote "If you recognise the song, it was used for this scene” followed by a crying emoji.

The emotional ballad was used during a pivotal moment of Molly and Tommy’s love story that aired on Love Island back in 2018, the expectant mother posted the scene on her account, getting everyone nostalgic in the process!

The moment comes from one of the final episodes from season 5, showing Tommy in a suit awaiting the Molly-Mae’s 'Prom Night' reveal.

She spoke about the song on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She turned the corner, stunning in a yellow halter neck dress as her beau’s jaw dropped to the ground – how was this four years ago already!

Molly wrote on top of the video: “Will always be my favourite song ever.”

This isn’t the first time the star has called back to their early days on the dating series, in her initial pregnancy announcement video she used a similar scene where they professed their love for one another in speeches.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director announced that she was expecting their bundle a joy on September 25 after months of keeping it under wraps, fans have been delighted to get to sneak peeks of Tommy and Molly on their journey to parenthood.

