Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi And Baby Boy Are Best Friends In Unseen Photo

Kylie Jenner shared a rare snap of her baby son with daughter Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner showed off the bond between her two kids - her daughter Stormi and three-month-old son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has treated fans to a rare snap of her two children together and our hearts are melting!

The makeup mogul shared a rare glimpse of her baby boy, formerly named Wolf Webster, on Instagram alongside his big sister Stormi.

Another Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theory Is Taking Over The Internet

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 24-year-old gushed over her kids being besties as they hung out as a family at home.

Kylie shared a snap of her baby son’s little feet peeking out from under a baby bouncer while his sister Stormi’s feet appear next to his.

Kylie Jenner shared a rare photo of Stormi Webster and her son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Skin founder simply captioned it: “I made these little feet,” and it’s enough to make us teary today.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shown only a handful of pictures of her son since giving birth in February, as she understandably is waiting to show her bundle of joy’s face on social media.

She has also kept her son’s name under wraps after revealing just a few weeks after welcoming him that he’s no longer called Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner has shared rare glimpses of her son on social media. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is the sweetest big sister to her newborn. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now a mother-of-two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott decided the name didn’t really fit him - explaining they made a decision to change his name.

The mum-of-two is taking her time before announcing her baby boy’s name, with older sister Kim recently saying Kylie wanted to make sure she was sure of it before sharing it with the world.

Until then, fans have been treated to a series of rare glimpses of the youngest Jenner-Webster baby - with each as adorable as the last!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital