Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi And Baby Boy Are Best Friends In Unseen Photo

30 May 2022, 17:01

Kylie Jenner shared a rare snap of her baby son with daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner shared a rare snap of her baby son with daughter Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner showed off the bond between her two kids - her daughter Stormi and three-month-old son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has treated fans to a rare snap of her two children together and our hearts are melting!

The makeup mogul shared a rare glimpse of her baby boy, formerly named Wolf Webster, on Instagram alongside his big sister Stormi.

Another Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theory Is Taking Over The Internet

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 24-year-old gushed over her kids being besties as they hung out as a family at home.

Kylie shared a snap of her baby son’s little feet peeking out from under a baby bouncer while his sister Stormi’s feet appear next to his.

Kylie Jenner shared a rare photo of Stormi Webster and her son
Kylie Jenner shared a rare photo of Stormi Webster and her son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Skin founder simply captioned it: “I made these little feet,” and it’s enough to make us teary today.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shown only a handful of pictures of her son since giving birth in February, as she understandably is waiting to show her bundle of joy’s face on social media.

She has also kept her son’s name under wraps after revealing just a few weeks after welcoming him that he’s no longer called Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner has shared rare glimpses of her son on social media
Kylie Jenner has shared rare glimpses of her son on social media. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is the sweetest big sister to her newborn
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is the sweetest big sister to her newborn. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is now a mother-of-two
Kylie Jenner is now a mother-of-two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott decided the name didn’t really fit him - explaining they made a decision to change his name.

The mum-of-two is taking her time before announcing her baby boy’s name, with older sister Kim recently saying Kylie wanted to make sure she was sure of it before sharing it with the world.

Until then, fans have been treated to a series of rare glimpses of the youngest Jenner-Webster baby - with each as adorable as the last!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Love Island 2022 has been praised for ditching influencers from their line-up

Love Island Praised For Bringing Back Contestants With ‘Normal Jobs’ As Line-Up Announced

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Confirmed Contestants

TV & Film

Meet Love Island's Gemma Owen from her age and job to her Instagram

Get To Know Love Island’s Gemma Owen: Her Age, Job And Famous Dad Michael Owen

Love island is said to have signed its first deaf contestant in the form of Natasha Ghouri

Meet Love Island's First Ever Deaf Contestant Natasha Ghouri

Harry Styles filmed a video to 'Daylight' with James Corden

Harry Styles & James Corden Filmed A DIY Music Video For 'Daylight'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star