Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse At New Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner's kids made a cameo in her video about the Met Gala. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/YouTube

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner showed a glimpse of her baby boy to fans this week, but she’s still yet to reveal his name.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a baby boy whose name she’s yet to share publicly, in February and earlier this month she took the tot on his first trip to New York while she got ready for the Met Gala.

In a YouTube video documenting her fittings for the Off-White, bridal-inspired dress she wore on the red carpet, Kylie’s adorable daughter Stormi made an appearance as well as her three-month old son with boyfriend Travis Scott.

She zoomed in on the tot’s tiny feet rocking Jordan sneakers. “Look at my son’s cute shoes,” Kylie said. “He can’t even walk yet.”

Kylie Jenner wore a bridal-inspired Off-White gown to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Stormi made an equally cute cameo, bouncing on grandma Kris Jenner’s lap as she and Kylie chanted: “We’re going to New York!” as they jetted off in the lip kit mogul’s pink private jet.

Her daughter was close by throughout the day as Kylie got ready, telling her mum she looked ‘really tall’ in her heels and joining her for a sweet photoshoot before she left.

During the video, titled 'Married to the Met', Kylie explained she missed last year’s gala because Stormi was unwell and they had to fly back to LA.

The mum-of-two talked fans through her white Met Gala gown, which was topped off with a mesh t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Kylie Jenner's son made a cameo in her Met Gala video. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Kylie Jenner's son's name hasn't been publicly shared yet. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi joined her mum at the Met Gala dress fitting. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

She said she’d promised the late Virgil Abloh for two years she’d wear his brand Off-White to the event, which is why she chose to honour him at this year’s bash after he died in November following a battle with cancer.

Kylie said: “The only reason why I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't gonna go and I was like, 'Unless I can go and honor Virgil and you know, Shannon [Abloh] would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today to honor him.'"

The dress divided fans on social media, especially over the choice to wear a cap with the gown, but Kylie said the following day she was 'humbled' to wear the dress and honour Virgil.

