The Kardashians Met Gala 2022 Lookbook & All Their Outfit Details

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's iconic outfit details for the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was in attendance at the 2022 Met Gala for the first time all together.

This year is the year we were finally treated to appearances from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family at the Met Gala including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and of course, momager Kris.

This is the first time all of the sisters took to the red carpet together to celebrate the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme, with this being Khloe and Kourtney’s debut at the star-studded event.

The reality TV stars all flaunted their individual looks on the red carpet, with Kim being accompanied by her boyfriend Pete Davidson, while Kourtney packed on the PDA with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Here’s a deeper delve into what the famous family wore to the prestigious event as they added their new iconic looks to their red carpet catalogue…

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kim stole the show with her Met Gala 2022 look as she stunned in Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress from 1962, where she iconically sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to then-president John F Kennedy.

The SKIMS founder revealed a lot of preparations were taken in order for her to wear the gown, including a 16lb weight loss in just three weeks.

Kim also spent 14 hours dying her hair platinum blonde to pay tribute to Marilyn’s signature locks.

She attended the event with Pete and the pair looked more loved-up than ever!

Marilyn Monroe wearing the iconic 1962 gown at John F Kennedy's 45th birthday. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore his and hers outfits at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty

Of course, Kourtney made her Met Gala entrance this year with Travis Barker as they wore matching his and hers outfits, which were designed by Thom Browne.

The bride-and-groom-to-be have now ticked off the A-list event to their red carpet appearances together this year.

Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian stunned at her very first Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Khloe wore a gold beaded outfit created by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott for her first time at the Met Gala.

She accessories with black gloves and a black shawl with a pair of sunglasses to complete the elegant look.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner honoured the late Virgil Abloh with her Off-White bridal gown. Picture: Getty

Kylie sported one of the most talked-about looks from this year’s Met Gala as she went bridal in an Off-White gown topped off with a backwards baseball cap and veil.

The mother-of-two revealed she wore the outfit to honour her late friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who founded Off-White and sadly passed away in November last year following his private two-year battle with cancer.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner wowed with her extravagant gown at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kendall went all out with a custom Prada black tulle top with a double silk pleated satin skirt on the bottom, taking centre stage.

She even opted for a bleached blonde eyebrow look, tapping into her supermodel traits.

Kris Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble rose to the occasion at the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kris’ longer hair was giving everyone life at this year’s Met Gala as fans drew comparisons with former First Lady Jackie-O with her hairstyle and pale yellow one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown.

The momager attended the event with long-term boyfriend Corey Gamble, who was also suited and booted for the evening in a two-tone tux.

