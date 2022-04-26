The Met Gala 2022: 'Gilded Glamour' Theme Explained

Everything you need to know about The Met Gala's 2022 theme... Picture: Alamy

The 2022 Met Gala is just around the corner! Here is everything you need to know about the Costume Institute Benefit's theme, 'Gilded Glamour'.

The Met Gala 2022 will be taking place on the May bank holiday Monday, everyone is patiently awaiting the fascinating ensembles that are set to take the red carpet by storm on fashion’s most exclusive night.

Every year the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute assigns its guests a theme that corresponds to the annual fashion exhibit, and this year it's 'Gilded Glamour'.

Here is everything you know about the theme that will be driving the A-lister's fashion this year.

The Met Gala has set the 2022 theme as 'Gilded Glamour'. Picture: Alamy

What is the Met Gala's 2022 theme?

The 'Gilded Glamour' theme – also known as In America: An Anthology of Fashion – will take May 2 by storm.

The costumes on the red carpet will draw inspiration from the Gilded Age in American history, an era dating roughly from 1870 to 1890.

Last year's Met Gala boasted a similar theme America: A Lexicon of Fashion, with the 2022 event serving as 'Part Two' of the topic. The museum explains the themes as "a two-part exploration of fashion in the United States".

The Gilded Age was also explored in the HBO Max series of the same name, the historical drama explores the 1880s in the US and was released in February of this year.

The Gilded Age Met Gala Theme explores 19th century America. Picture: Alamy

What will the costumes be like at the 2022 Met Gala?

So what will 'Gilded Glamour' ensembles look like?

Vogue reports that the dress code for the event is "gilded glamour, white tie", meaning that you can expect the world's most famous faces to be dressed to the absolute nines – no surprise there.

The Costume Institute has asked its impressive list of esteemed guests "to embody the grandeur of Gilded Age New York".

Think extravagance, opulence and brilliance! We can't wait to see what everyone comes up with...

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be making her Met Gala return for the Gilded Age theme. Picture: Alamy

Blake Lively is one of the Met Gala 2022 hosts. Picture: Alamy

Who are the Met Gala 2022 co-chairs?

Every year the Met Gala enlists the help of several celebrities to co-chair the event.

This year Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda share the honour!

