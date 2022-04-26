The Met Gala 2022: 'Gilded Glamour' Theme Explained

26 April 2022, 17:14

Everything you need to know about The Met Gala's 2022 theme...
Everything you need to know about The Met Gala's 2022 theme... Picture: Alamy

The 2022 Met Gala is just around the corner! Here is everything you need to know about the Costume Institute Benefit's theme, 'Gilded Glamour'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Gala 2022 will be taking place on the May bank holiday Monday, everyone is patiently awaiting the fascinating ensembles that are set to take the red carpet by storm on fashion’s most exclusive night.

Every year the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute assigns its guests a theme that corresponds to the annual fashion exhibit, and this year it's 'Gilded Glamour'.

Here's The Rumoured Guest List For The Met Gala 2022: From Taylor Swift To Harry Styles

Here is everything you know about the theme that will be driving the A-lister's fashion this year.

The Met Gala has set the 2022 theme as 'Gilded Glamour'
The Met Gala has set the 2022 theme as 'Gilded Glamour'. Picture: Alamy

What is the Met Gala's 2022 theme?

The 'Gilded Glamour' theme – also known as In America: An Anthology of Fashion – will take May 2 by storm.

The costumes on the red carpet will draw inspiration from the Gilded Age in American history, an era dating roughly from 1870 to 1890.

Last year's Met Gala boasted a similar theme America: A Lexicon of Fashion, with the 2022 event serving as 'Part Two' of the topic. The museum explains the themes as "a two-part exploration of fashion in the United States".

The Gilded Age was also explored in the HBO Max series of the same name, the historical drama explores the 1880s in the US and was released in February of this year.

The Gilded Age Met Gala Theme explores 19th century America
The Gilded Age Met Gala Theme explores 19th century America. Picture: Alamy

What will the costumes be like at the 2022 Met Gala?

So what will 'Gilded Glamour' ensembles look like?

Vogue reports that the dress code for the event is "gilded glamour, white tie", meaning that you can expect the world's most famous faces to be dressed to the absolute nines – no surprise there.

The Costume Institute has asked its impressive list of esteemed guests "to embody the grandeur of Gilded Age New York".

Think extravagance, opulence and brilliance! We can't wait to see what everyone comes up with...

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be making her Met Gala return for the Gilded Age theme
Taylor Swift is rumoured to be making her Met Gala return for the Gilded Age theme. Picture: Alamy
Blake Lively is one of the Met Gala 2022 hosts
Blake Lively is one of the Met Gala 2022 hosts. Picture: Alamy

Who are the Met Gala 2022 co-chairs?

Every year the Met Gala enlists the help of several celebrities to co-chair the event.

This year Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda share the honour!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift often helps out those who need it most

6 Times Taylor Swift Was An IRL Angel For Her Fans

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

A glimpse into One Direction's tour bus making fans nostalgic

A Closer Look Inside The Iconic One Direction Tour Bus

Fans have all spotted the same Selling Sunset filming mistake

Selling Sunset Fans Spot Jason Oppenheim's Fake Phone Call In Season 5 Scene

TV & Film

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Will There Be Heartstopper Series 2? Release Date, Story & All The News

TV & Film

Kris Jenner is being slammed by fans for her rude behaviour towards her driver

Kris Jenner Faces Backlash For Being Rude & Shouting At Driver On The Kardashians

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star