Here's The Rumoured Guest List For The Met Gala 2022: From Taylor Swift To Harry Styles

Who is on the rumoured Met Gala guest list? Picture: Alamy

As the 2022 Met Gala approaches everybody wants to know, who's on the guest list year? Here's a list of the celebrities rumoured to be walking the red carpet on fashion's biggest night...

The Met Gala 2022 is nearly here, but which A-listers will be in attendance?

Fashion's biggest night will unravel on the May bank holiday with a slew of the world's hottest celebrities donning their most stylish fits in keeping with the 'Gilded Glamour' theme.

Online sleuths have been hard at work trying to uncover who might be in attendance for this year's lavish event, with many theorising that pop royals Taylor Swift and Harry Styles could be walking the carpet – among many more.

Everyone from actors to musicians to reality stars gets an invite to The Met Gala, but who has RSVP'd? Read on to find out why fans think the Euphoria cast and the whole Kardashian clan could be at the exclusive event.

Taylor Swift to return to The Met Gala after five years

Fans have been praying for a Met Gala return from Taylor Swift since she's been famously absent from the iconic red carpet since 2016.

However, theories that the 'All Too Well' songstress has ticked the 'going' box on the coveted invitation this year have dominated TikTok.

Taylor Swift hasn't been to a Met Gala since 2016. Picture: Alamy

Every year, the Costume Institute enlists the help of several celebrities to co-chair the event and this year Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have the honour of hosting – one of Hollywood's strongest power couples who also happen to be best friends with one Miss Swift.

It didn't take long for Swifties to conclude that if the songstress would finally revisit the Gala, then it would be for her friends.

Never one to miss an opportunity for an Easter egg, it's highly likely that if Taylor does attend, then her costume would harbour a cheeky nod to the next re-recording she has in the works...

We can only hope!

Could Harry Styles make his second-ever Met Gala appearance? Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles is rumoured to walk his second Met Gala red carpet

Back in 2019, the 'As It Was' singer made his Costume Institute Benefit debut in an unforgettable Gucci one-piece that began Harry's addiction to fashionable jumpsuits.

The pop sensation is, of course, very busy at present what with iconically headlining two weekends at Coachella as well as preparing for the release of his third studio album, 'Harry's House'.

However, the European leg of Love On Tour doesn't kickstart until June 11 – meaning that Harry could potentially work in his second Met Gala into that busy schedule.

Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi and Hunter Schafer could be attending the Gala in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Euphoria stars set to dazzle on The Met Gala red carpet

Reports began to swirl in April that long-time Met Gala champion, Zendaya, will sadly not be in attendance at the 2022 event.

However, there are many rumours that other members of the Euphoria cast will be taking the Gilded Glamour theme by storm.

HBO's breakout stars Syndey Sweeney and Alexa Demie are reportedly invited for the first time to the exclusive night of fashion and costume.

With the gritty teen drama having blown up exponentially since its second season dropped in February, it's likely many familiar Euphoria faces will be making their Met Gala debut this May.

Zendaya will not be attending the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The Kardashians preparing to make another big splash at The Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The Kar-Jenner clan could attend the Met Gala with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians turn up to the Gala every single year serving looks – why would 2022 be any different?

From supermodel Kendall Jenner to momager Kris, nearly the entire family is expected to walk the red carpet dressed to the nines. Even Kylie is expected to make a return after missing last year's event due to her pregnancy.

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Pete Davidson is allegedly making his sophomore appearance at the event! Will Pete and Kim show up in coordinated looks as a couple? We hope so.

