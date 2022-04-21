Every Harry Styles Jumpsuit That Had Us Speechless: From Coachella To The Met Gala

21 April 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 21 April 2022, 16:44

All of Harry Styles best one-piece looks...
All of Harry Styles best one-piece looks... Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles knows how to put together an outfit for the stage! Here are some of his most iconic jumpsuit looks from over the years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has cycled through some pretty unforgettable looks throughout his career, from colourful ensembles to dresses to, you guessed it, jumpsuits!

The 'As It Was' singer undeniably wowed during his debut headline slot during the first weekend of Coachella, not only was his set incredible but his outfit!

Harry Styles Premieres New Song 'Boyfriends' At Coachella

Harry's stage wear has got everyone talking, so let's take a trip down memory lane and appreciate some of his best jumpsuit looks – from the BRITs to the Met Gala...

Harry Styles brought sequins to the Coachella stage
Harry Styles brought sequins to the Coachella stage. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles kicks off the first Coachella weekend in rainbow sequinned jumpsuit

The 28-year-old star gave the performance of a lifetime at Coachella – and he did so in style!

Harry was covered head-to-toe in large metallic sequins that adorned yet another one of his iconic jumpsuits. The look featured a deep v-neckline – another Styles staple – and glistened in rainbow colours.

The internet immediately went into meltdown when pictures of his Coachella ensemble surfaced and it's easy to see why!

Harry Styles donned a sparkly red co-ord in the 'As It Was' music video
Harry Styles donned a sparkly red co-ord in the 'As It Was' music video. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry stuns in red in the 'As It Was' music video

Okay, so upon further inspection this number isn't technically a jumpsuit... but this co-ord sure gives off the same vibe!

In April, Harry treated us all to the first taste of his HS3 era with the 'As It Was' music video, fans were delighted to see the pop star's vibrant fashion continue as he gears up for the release of 'Harry's House'.

Harry Styles wowed in a Gucci one-piece at the 2019 Met Gala
Harry Styles wowed in a Gucci one-piece at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles kicks off his jumpsuit obsession at the Met Gala

Harry sure knows how to make a Met Gala debut!

In 2019, the 'Golden' singer stepped foot onto the Costume Institute Benefit's red carpet in an unforgettable all-black ensemble.

Styles donned a Gucci fit complete with a sheer blouse, pleated trousers and pussycat bow neckline for his first-ever Met Gala look.

Harry Styles wore a glitzy number at the O2 Arena
Harry Styles wore a glitzy number at the O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles lights up the Jingle Bell Ball with sparkly jumpsuit

How could we forget this unique take on a denim two-piece?

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer took to The O2 Arena stage in a dazzling denim number for his Jingle Bell Ball 2019 performance.

Harry glittered as he performed his slew of hits, with the ensemble – designed by Archie Alled-Martínez – giving a high fashion twist on his rockstar stage presence.

The sparkly midnight-blue number showcased yet another V-neckline that shows off the One Direction alumnus' iconic butterfly tattoo.

Harry Styles wear Gucci jumpsuit during emotional 'Falling' performance
Harry Styles wear Gucci jumpsuit during emotional 'Falling' performance. Picture: Alamy

Harry dons a bedazzled one-piece during BRITs ballad

The 'Adore You' musician showed up to the BRITs 2020 in another Gucci look that set hearts racing!

He sported a white lace jumpsuit with embroidery, gold accents and suspenders as he belted out his fan-favourite balled 'Falling' from his critically-acclaimed sophomore album 'Fine Line'.

The unforgettable award show moment saw Harry's vocals and fashion undeniably on point!

