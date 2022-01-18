Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Is Harry Styles dropping a new album in 2022? Here’s what you need to know about the release date, tracklist and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles fans have been waiting for some new music from the star for what feels like forever!

The former One Direction star’s ‘Fine Line’ album was released in December 2019 - including hits such as ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Adore You’ and ‘Falling’ - and fans have been itching for some new bops.

Harry was recently confirmed as one of the headliners for Coachella 2022, sparking rumours that new music may well and truly be on the way!

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Not to mention, the My Policeman star has even dropped a couple of hints himself.

So, when is Harry dropping HS3? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will Harry Styles release his new HS3 album? Picture: Getty

When is Harry Styles dropping a new album? What we know about HS3

It was reported in September 2021, according to this tabloid, that Harry is set to surprise fans with an imminent release of HS3.

The star has reportedly been working on new music for a long time, with an insider telling the publication: “Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.

“As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK. Right now exact details are top secret but the track listing should be decided soon. Harry is really excited about the album.”

Harry Styles has been working on new music since 2020. Picture: Getty

Last July, Harry cleared up what to expect from him musically, telling fans he’d be sharing more news about his shows soon, as well as ‘new music’ - pretty much giving us all the green light to scream!

Most recently, his confirmed Coachella set has sparked rumours of new music dropping around then, which is set to go ahead in April - so maybe we only have a few months left to wait?

Harry is yet to confirm a new album, of course, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for all the clues!

Harry Styles has been confirmed as one of the headliners for Coachella 2022. Picture: Alamy

Will Harry Styles play new music at Coachella?

There is yet to be any talk of Harry’s set at Coachella or what the setlist will sound like.

We can assume, however, he’ll play some of his biggest hits such as crowd-favourites ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ‘Golden’ and ‘Adore You’.

It remains to be seen if he’ll surprise fans with new bops, but keep an eye on this page for the latest updates!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital