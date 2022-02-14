Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

14 February 2022, 16:44

Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London
Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London. Picture: Getty/TikTok
Harry Styles took to the streets of London to film a brand new music video in a bed!

Harry Styles has well and truly sent fans into meltdown after he was spotted filming for a new music video in the streets of central London.

The former One Direction star was deep in his creative element as he got comfy in an oversized bed, which was being pulled down the roads outside of Buckingham Palace.

Just to top things off, Harry was spotted by fans, who got to enjoy some behind-the-scenes snippets of the singer’s new music video - and they even had a super wholesome interaction.

Liam Payne Is Just As Excited To See Harry Styles' In My Policeman As The Rest Of Us

Harry Styles has been spotted filming for his new music video
Harry Styles has been spotted filming for his new music video. Picture: Alamy

One fan took to TikTok to share a clip of the moment she and her friends spotted Harry in the large bed, writing: “We found Harry Styles filming a new music video in London.”

The girls let out some serious screams when the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer noticed them and waved at them - which we’re sure will be a moment to remember!

Curious about what music he’s set to release alongside the new music video, one fan took to the comments to write: “Am I the only one wondering which song is this for?”

Harry Styles is heading on a string of Love On Tour stadium dates in the UK this summer
Harry Styles is heading on a string of Love On Tour stadium dates in the UK this summer. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles is set to drop new music in 2022
Harry Styles is set to drop new music in 2022. Picture: Getty

Another fan speculated the filming could be for his unreleased fan-favourite track ‘Medicine’, which he frequently performs on tour.

“Lol what if Harry’s in bed because he needs his ‘medicine’," speculated the fan.

Harry has been telling Stylers to expect new music for months, with many hoping he’ll perform some new hits when he embarks on his Love On Tour stadium dates across the UK this summer.

We can’t wait to see what he’s been working on!

