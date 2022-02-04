Harry Styles Is Secretly Shooting A Music Video In London



Harry Styles is reported to be filming his next music video in London, as he is rumoured to be gearing up for his highly-anticipated third studio album.

Harry Styles is reportedly working on his next music video to accompany his new material!

The 28-year-old star has had a flying start to 2022 with the announcement of his stadium tour – that sold out in record time –and now rumours whirr that new music could be just around the corner...

According to the tabloids, Harry has been secretly filming a video in London for the first single from his next album.

The 'Golden' singer released his critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Fine Line' in 2019, with fans theorising when they'll be getting HS3 ever since.



A source told the publication: “Harry is shooting a music video in the capital over the next few days."

They reported that the highly-classified video project began filming in February: “The shoot is top secret and information is only being disseminated on a need-to-know basis.

“It was scheduled for three days and what they’re planning is pretty ambitious."

“Harry is using a tried and tested formula too, as he has enlisted the brains behind his Watermelon Sugar video to shoot it," the insider revealed.





The fan-favourite 'Watermelon Sugar' music video was directed by Los Angeles-based filmmakers Bradley & Pablo, and have reportedly "come up with an amazing concept" once again for the pop sensation.

Styles touched back down in London in January after spending an extended period in the United States, the star has been celebrating his 28th birthday in the capital since returning.

Theories that the singer had been working on his third studio record have been flying around for two years, with a source telling this tabloid: “Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold."

