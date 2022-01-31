Harry Styles Pens Sweet Letter To Fan As He Returns To The UK For Birthday

31 January 2022, 12:09

Harry Styles wrote a sweet letter to a fan on his flight back home to the UK
Harry Styles wrote a sweet letter to a fan on his flight back home to the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles wrote a heartwarming note to a fan named Ellie after her pilot dad flew the singer home to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles is about to turn 28 years old and we can hardly believe where time has gone!

Not only has time been flying, but so has Harry after he jetted back to the UK as he prepares to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, February 1st.

The king of treating people with kindness has warmed everyone’s hearts once again after making a fan’s day when returning home, as he penned a sweet letter to a girl named Ellie.

Harry Styles On Track To Break Record As First Solo X Factor Star To Sell Out Stadium Tour

Harry Styles has jetted back to the UK to celebrate his birthday at home
Harry Styles has jetted back to the UK to celebrate his birthday at home. Picture: Alamy

It turns out Ellie’s dad is the pilot who flew Harry back on the British Airways flight, and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get his daughter something special from the former One Direction star.

Being the angel he is, Harry wrote a sweet note on the back of a first class BA menu to pass on to Ellie.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star penned: “Ellie, I hope I’ll be seeing you at Wembley,” referring to the string of stadium dates he’s set to perform for his UK Love On Tour dates.

Harry Styles is set to perform at Wembley Stadium this summer
Harry Styles is set to perform at Wembley Stadium this summer. Picture: Getty

“Please thank your dad for the lift,” he added, “All my love to you.”

“Hope to see you soon! Harry.”

It wasn’t long before the note from Harry went viral, with fellow fans gushing over how sweet the ‘Fine Line’ singer is.

Just another reason to adore Haz!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo is yet to confirm if she's working on a second album

Is Olivia Rodrigo Making A New Album? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa...

Love Island Is Looking For A New Villa As They Shake-Up The Show

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit

Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star