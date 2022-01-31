Harry Styles Pens Sweet Letter To Fan As He Returns To The UK For Birthday

Harry Styles wrote a sweet letter to a fan on his flight back home to the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Harry Styles wrote a heartwarming note to a fan named Ellie after her pilot dad flew the singer home to the UK.

Harry Styles is about to turn 28 years old and we can hardly believe where time has gone!

Not only has time been flying, but so has Harry after he jetted back to the UK as he prepares to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, February 1st.

The king of treating people with kindness has warmed everyone’s hearts once again after making a fan’s day when returning home, as he penned a sweet letter to a girl named Ellie.

Harry Styles has jetted back to the UK to celebrate his birthday at home. Picture: Alamy

Now that most people have seen the note I am going to post it now :) pic.twitter.com/2IWMgKf5TL — Ellie Marshall (@elliemarshall_4) January 30, 2022

It turns out Ellie’s dad is the pilot who flew Harry back on the British Airways flight, and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get his daughter something special from the former One Direction star.

Being the angel he is, Harry wrote a sweet note on the back of a first class BA menu to pass on to Ellie.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star penned: “Ellie, I hope I’ll be seeing you at Wembley,” referring to the string of stadium dates he’s set to perform for his UK Love On Tour dates.

Harry Styles is set to perform at Wembley Stadium this summer. Picture: Getty

HARRY BEING IN PENZANCE, MY DAD FLYING HARRY BACK FROM LOS ANGELES. HAND WRITTEN NOTE FROM HARRY STYLES AND TICKETS TO LOVE ON TOUR! IN THE SPACE OF A WEEK! I AM SCREAMING🥰🥰 @Harry_Styles — Ellie Marshall (@elliemarshall_4) January 29, 2022

Hello! Just a quick thing. A couple people are getting confused and I understand why. My wording wasn’t the best in my tweet as I was so excited. Harry didn’t get me tickets I got them myself. The note he wrote me was written on the back of a first class menu :) 💜💜 — Ellie Marshall (@elliemarshall_4) January 30, 2022

“Please thank your dad for the lift,” he added, “All my love to you.”

“Hope to see you soon! Harry.”

It wasn’t long before the note from Harry went viral, with fellow fans gushing over how sweet the ‘Fine Line’ singer is.

Just another reason to adore Haz!

