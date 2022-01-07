On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
7 January 2022, 17:29
What will 2022 hold for Harry Styles fans? From film projects to new music to a potential new tour...
Harry Styles has undoubtedly had an incredible year, he returned to the road with his Love On Tour, acted up a storm in a slew of film projects and dominated the charts with his undeniable bops!
But what’s next for this multi-faceted musician?
Harry Styles Thanks Fans After Last Love On Tour Show
2022 is set to be yet another big year for the 27-year-old, with fans theorising that we may finally get new music from the pop star.
Here’s what could very well be in store for Stylers this new year…
September saw Harry make a return to the touring lifestyle as he performed 42 incredible concerts across the United States, over the course of three months.
The same question is on every fan’s tongue – when will Harry come back to this side of the pond and do a string of shows?
We’re holding out hope that 2022 will bring a UK based tour so we can all dance along to hits from his critically acclaimed ‘Fine Line’, and if we’re lucky maybe he’ll perform some new material too…
Speaking of new material, could we finally be getting a third album from the pop sensation?
Harry’s sophomore record was released in December 2019, it was an instant hit that made way for the conic earworms that are ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Golden’.
To mark the end of his incredibly successful Love On Tour, the pop star posted a dedication to Instagram.
“you attract the things you fear” AHHHHH a new harry styles album— nicole (@94AFTERGLOW) January 4, 2022
He wrote: "This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon.”
It didn’t take long for his followers to get *very* excited about his remark, “I’ll see you very soon” – we're hoping it's a potential clue that new songs are well on the way.
How soon Harry? We need HS3 ASAP.
Whenever Harry Styles releases his new album, that is when I will have a good year.— Sierra Wineland (@Somecallmesurra) January 2, 2022
We’ve all been patiently awaiting the arrival of the ‘Adore You’ singer’s film projects after he branched out into acting in a big way last year.
Harry has acted before, portraying a soldier in 2017’s action epic Dunkirk and entering the Marvel universe as Eros in Eternals – but in 2022 he will be debuting in a main role.
Don’t Worry Darling is slated to come out in September – the 23rd to be exact at the time of writing – the psychological thriller sees the star act opposite Florence Pugh and is directed by Olivia Wilde.
And that’s not all! Another hotly-anticipated project from the burgeoning actor is set to hit the box office this year.
My Policeman – the flick where Styles met co-star and subsequent good friend Emma Corrin – is reportedly being released to theatres this year too but no month has yet been confirmed.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital