What will 2022 hold for Harry Styles fans? From film projects to new music to a potential new tour...

Harry Styles has undoubtedly had an incredible year, he returned to the road with his Love On Tour, acted up a storm in a slew of film projects and dominated the charts with his undeniable bops!

But what’s next for this multi-faceted musician?

2022 is set to be yet another big year for the 27-year-old, with fans theorising that we may finally get new music from the pop star.

Here’s what could very well be in store for Stylers this new year…

Harry Styles could have an even busier career in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Will Harry Styles tour in 2022?

September saw Harry make a return to the touring lifestyle as he performed 42 incredible concerts across the United States, over the course of three months.

The same question is on every fan’s tongue – when will Harry come back to this side of the pond and do a string of shows?

We’re holding out hope that 2022 will bring a UK based tour so we can all dance along to hits from his critically acclaimed ‘Fine Line’, and if we’re lucky maybe he’ll perform some new material too…

Could Harry Styles bring his Love On Tour to the UK? Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced that Harry Styles will release a new album in 2022

Speaking of new material, could we finally be getting a third album from the pop sensation?

Harry’s sophomore record was released in December 2019, it was an instant hit that made way for the conic earworms that are ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Golden’.

To mark the end of his incredibly successful Love On Tour, the pop star posted a dedication to Instagram.

“you attract the things you fear” AHHHHH a new harry styles album — nicole (@94AFTERGLOW) January 4, 2022

He wrote: "This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon.”

It didn’t take long for his followers to get *very* excited about his remark, “I’ll see you very soon” – we're hoping it's a potential clue that new songs are well on the way.

How soon Harry? We need HS3 ASAP.

Whenever Harry Styles releases his new album, that is when I will have a good year. — Sierra Wineland (@Somecallmesurra) January 2, 2022

Harry Styles prepares for his film premieres this year. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles films finally hit the box office this year

We’ve all been patiently awaiting the arrival of the ‘Adore You’ singer’s film projects after he branched out into acting in a big way last year.

Harry has acted before, portraying a soldier in 2017’s action epic Dunkirk and entering the Marvel universe as Eros in Eternals – but in 2022 he will be debuting in a main role.

Harry Styles will have a very film-centric 2022. Picture: Getty

Don’t Worry Darling is slated to come out in September – the 23rd to be exact at the time of writing – the psychological thriller sees the star act opposite Florence Pugh and is directed by Olivia Wilde.

And that’s not all! Another hotly-anticipated project from the burgeoning actor is set to hit the box office this year.

My Policeman – the flick where Styles met co-star and subsequent good friend Emma Corrin – is reportedly being released to theatres this year too but no month has yet been confirmed.

