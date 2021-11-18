First Look At Harry Styles Eternals Poster & He Is Dazzling

18 November 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 17:01

Harry Styles' Eternals poster has been revealed
Harry Styles' Eternals poster has been revealed. Picture: Getty
Fans have been given a first look at Harry Styles in Eternals, and the poster is everything we expect.

Harry Styles’ character in the new Eternals film has been confirmed as Eros, after Marvel revealed the first poster of the pop star-turned movie star.

In a glistening poster revealing a first look at Harry in the new role, the 'Adore You' singer stares steely into the distance, wearing a uniform straight from the MCU.

Harry Styles’ Mum Anne Twist Dances With Olivia Wilde’s Kids In Sweet ‘Love On Tour’ Video

And he is dazzling to say the least.

Marvel tweeted the poster, revealing him as the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos.

Harry Styles' character in the Eternals film has been unveiled
Harry Styles' character in the Eternals film has been unveiled. Picture: Marvels

They wrote: “Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox.

"Check out Eros’ brand new character poster and see @Harry_Styles in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW!"

Harry’s role in the MCU was unveiled at the end of the latest Eternals movie, in a post-credits scene.

Since the poster was tweeted, fans have been flooding Twitter with their reactions.

Harry Styles has taken the step from pop star to movie star
Harry Styles has taken the step from pop star to movie star. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has taken on 3 movie roles
Harry Styles has taken on 3 movie roles. Picture: Getty

“I’m so excited for this he will not disappoint,” one fan replied.

“Oh lord I think I just fainted omg,” commented a second.

“Crying what the hell,” tweeted a third.

Fans first got a glimpse at Harry’s role when the new Eternals film came out, where he was seen in a scene with Angelina Jolie’s Eternals character Thena and other Eternals Makkari and Druig.

As well as Eternals, Harry will also appear in movies Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman next year.

