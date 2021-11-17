Harry Styles’ Mum Anne Twist Dances With Olivia Wilde’s Kids In Sweet ‘Love On Tour’ Video

The latest adorable moment from Harry Styles’ Love On Tour has fans in awe.

Harry Styles has been bringing all of the positivity during his Love On Tour shows, which started in September.

Since then, we’ve seen some adorable on-stage moments take place, and now the latest sweet interaction at Haz’s show has gone viral!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s mum Anne Twist attended his gig in San Diego on Monday evening and was spotted dancing along on the sidelines.

Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist attended his latest show in San Diego. Picture: Instagram

Olivia Wilde brought her kids along to Harry Styles' concert. Picture: Alamy

If that wasn’t adorable enough, Anne was spotted dancing to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ with Olivia Wilde’s eldest child; seven-year-old Otis.

The actress and filmmaker brought along her two kids, Otis and Daisy, to Harry’s gig, and fans couldn’t get enough of the footage of Olivia’s son having the time of his life with Anne.

Olivia and Harry are thought to have first started dating at the start of this year after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling.

Olivia and the kids at Harry's show 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M1EVONWV9z — Olivia Wilde Updates (@WildeUpdates) November 16, 2021

It seems things have been getting more serious as their families have been spending time with each other, giving fans some super wholesome content.

Olivia shares her two kids with her long-term ex-boyfriend and Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, who she split from in November last year.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has been seen at one of Harry’s shows, as she often attends to support her pop star beau!

