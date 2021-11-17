Harry Styles’ Mum Anne Twist Dances With Olivia Wilde’s Kids In Sweet ‘Love On Tour’ Video

17 November 2021, 16:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The latest adorable moment from Harry Styles’ Love On Tour has fans in awe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has been bringing all of the positivity during his Love On Tour shows, which started in September.

Since then, we’ve seen some adorable on-stage moments take place, and now the latest sweet interaction at Haz’s show has gone viral!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s mum Anne Twist attended his gig in San Diego on Monday evening and was spotted dancing along on the sidelines.

Harry Styles Admits He Was 'Afraid' Of One Direction Ending

Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist attended his latest show in San Diego
Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist attended his latest show in San Diego. Picture: Instagram
Olivia Wilde brought her kids along to Harry Styles' concert
Olivia Wilde brought her kids along to Harry Styles' concert. Picture: Alamy

If that wasn’t adorable enough, Anne was spotted dancing to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ with Olivia Wilde’s eldest child; seven-year-old Otis.

The actress and filmmaker brought along her two kids, Otis and Daisy, to Harry’s gig, and fans couldn’t get enough of the footage of Olivia’s son having the time of his life with Anne.

Olivia and Harry are thought to have first started dating at the start of this year after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling.

It seems things have been getting more serious as their families have been spending time with each other, giving fans some super wholesome content.

Olivia shares her two kids with her long-term ex-boyfriend and Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, who she split from in November last year.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has been seen at one of Harry’s shows, as she often attends to support her pop star beau!

