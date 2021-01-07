Olivia Wilde Relationship History: From Ex Jason Sudeikis To Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde's relationship history, from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis to Harry Styles. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde recently stepped out holding hands with Harry Styles, leading fans to believe they are in a relationship. But who else has the ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ director dated? Let’s take a look at her exes…

Olivia Wilde is best known for being a Hollywood actress and film director. However, she recently made headlines after she was photographed holding hands with ‘Adore You’ singer Harry Styles.

The Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars are now rumoured to be enjoying a romance and apparently ‘had help from James Corden’ keeping their relationship ‘secret’ until now.

Olivia Wilde is rumoured to be in a relationship with Harry Styles. But who are her exes? Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

But who else has Olivia dated in the past? Let’s take a look at her relationship history, from her ex-fiancé and father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, to her ex-husband, Tao Ruspoli.

Is Olivia Wilde dating Harry Styles? Are they boyfriend and girlfriend?

Olivia Wilde has been linked to Harry Styles after she stepped out holding hands with the ‘Fine Line’ singer at a mutual friends wedding.

However, neither have confirmed if they are in fact in a relationship or if they’re just friends.

Who is Olivia Wilde’s ex-boyfriend?

Olivia Wilde’s ex-boyfriend is Jason Sudeikis.

The pair began dating in 2011 and became engaged two years later.

They share two children: a son, named Otis, and a daughter, named Daisy.

In November 2020, they announced that they had separated but they are still apparently on good terms.

Who is Olivia Wilde’s ex-husband?

Olivia Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli, an Italian filmmaker and musician who is also a member of the aristocratic Ruspoli family.

They wedded in secret when she was 19 years old in Washington, but it wasn’t means to be and they ended up announcing they had separated in 2011.

