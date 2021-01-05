Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Had Help From James Corden’ In Keeping Romance 'Secret'

5 January 2021, 11:58

Harry Styles had help from James Corden in keeping his Olivia Wilde romance secret
Harry Styles had help from James Corden in keeping his Olivia Wilde romance secret. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles had help from pal James Corden in keeping his relationship with Olivia Wilde out of the spotlight.

Harry Styles fans’ hearts broke around the world on Tuesday morning as they awoke to find out their idol is in a new relationship, with Don’t Worry, Darling director Olivia Wilde.

Staff At Harry Styles’ ‘TPWK’ Video Rehearsals Are Spilling All The Nice Things He Did

The stars are rumoured to have fallen for one another while on production for the new film, which requires a close knit set due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Harry Styles was pictured holding hands with Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles was pictured holding hands with Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

And when they weren’t working together, they were able to have some low-key downtime at Harry’s pal James Corden’s Palm Springs abode where the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has been staying.

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret,” an insider told Page Six.

“So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

Harry and Olivia were pictured holding hands at the singer’s agent and close friend Jeff Azoff’s wedding, where the couple tied the knot in front of around 20 guests.

The 26-year-old also apparently referred to Olivia in a speech as his “girlfriend”.

The director and actress split from fiancée Jason Sudeikis, who she has two children with, last year, while Harry has been single since his break-up with model Camille Rowe in 2018.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Michael Eavis says Glastonbury 2021 could still go ahead

Glastonbury Festival 2021 May Go Ahead If Enough People Vaccinated Says Michael Eavis

Coronavirus

Olivia Wilde's age and net worth revealed.

Who Is Olivia Wilde? Harry Styles’ Director’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

Maya Henry has been passing the time in lockdown by singing 1D songs

WATCH: Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Sings Along To One Direction Songs

Harry Styles' relationship history has come under question

Who Is Harry Styles' Girlfriend? One Direction Star’s Relationship History Revealed

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been reported to be dating

Harry Styles Fans Defend Singer After Olivia Wilde Dating Rumours

PM Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

Coronavirus

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball