Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Had Help From James Corden’ In Keeping Romance 'Secret'

Harry Styles had help from James Corden in keeping his Olivia Wilde romance secret. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles had help from pal James Corden in keeping his relationship with Olivia Wilde out of the spotlight.

Harry Styles fans’ hearts broke around the world on Tuesday morning as they awoke to find out their idol is in a new relationship, with Don’t Worry, Darling director Olivia Wilde.

The stars are rumoured to have fallen for one another while on production for the new film, which requires a close knit set due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Harry Styles was pictured holding hands with Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles star together in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

And when they weren’t working together, they were able to have some low-key downtime at Harry’s pal James Corden’s Palm Springs abode where the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has been staying.

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret,” an insider told Page Six.

“So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

Harry and Olivia were pictured holding hands at the singer’s agent and close friend Jeff Azoff’s wedding, where the couple tied the knot in front of around 20 guests.

The 26-year-old also apparently referred to Olivia in a speech as his “girlfriend”.

The director and actress split from fiancée Jason Sudeikis, who she has two children with, last year, while Harry has been single since his break-up with model Camille Rowe in 2018.

