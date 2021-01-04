Staff At Harry Styles’ ‘TPWK’ Video Rehearsals Are Spilling All The Nice Things He Did

4 January 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 10:40

Fans are loving Harry Styles' 'TPWK' video
Fans are loving Harry Styles' 'TPWK' video. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles is well known for being once of the nicest guys in pop, and staff on set of his ‘TPWK’ music video rehearsals are reminding us all just how golden Haz’s heart really is.

Harry Styles’ music video for ‘TPWK’ dropped on Saturday, kicking off 2021 with an all important message to treat people with kindness, of course.

The video stars Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who fulfilled every young person’s dream to dance alongside Mr Styles in matching Gucci outfits.

Lizzo’s Never-Before-Seen Picture With Harry Styles Is Sending Fans

As Harry fans spent the majority of the weekend watching the black and white video on a loop, staff on set of the shoot’s rehearsals have only made us all fall in love with the One Direction star all over again.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in the 'TPWK' video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in the 'TPWK' video. Picture: Getty

Jackons Lane in North London was used as a rehearsal space for the video way back in February 2020, and the employees there had some pretty hilarious and adorable tales about the superstars at work.

They revealed Harry helped staff move a piano because he “just wanted to help”, while Phoebe brought everyone a loaf of focaccia one morning – well, it is common knowledge Harry loves bread more than he loves watermelons.

The lucky behind-the-scenes witnesses also tweeted: “Just remembered that the postman handed Mr Styles our bag of post one morning which Harry brought to the front desk!”

Staff at Jacksons Lane were told to keep the project “very quiet” and we’re admiring their strength at keeping such a secret for so long.

The iconic video itself was eventually filmed in a glitzy nightclub with a 50’s style party going on as Harry and Phoebe pranced on top of the tables and performed together on the stage.

It marks the sixth music video to accompany his 2019 ‘Fine Line’ album track list, a sign the era of his second EP may have come to an end and that there’s a next chapter soon to come for Haz.

