Lizzo shared a never-before-seen picture of Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

Lizzo fulfilled Harry Styles fans’ requests on Instagram Stories as she took part in the ‘post a picture of…’ trend.

Lizzo and Harry Styles have one of the most enviable friendships in the pop world, performing together in a one-off show and holding hands between their tables at the 2020 BRIT Awards – a bond we can only dream about with the ‘Adore You’ singer.

So when the ‘Juice’ hitmaker jumped on the ‘post a pic of…’ trend on Instagram Stories, where users share photos and videos at the request of their followers, it wasn’t long before her fans asked to see more of her celebrity pals – Harry included.

Lizzo's photo with Harry Styles sent fans wild. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

The adorable photo Lizzo shared with Harry showed the stars side by side while Lizzo appeared to be singing or laughing – we wouldn’t know how to pose either if we were stood within reach of the 1D icon.

While Lizzo rocked a purple two-piece ready for her performance, Harry was dressed in his trademark style of brown trousers and a knitted polo shirt.

Whenever I’m feeling sad, I watch the video of Lizzo performing “juice” with Harry styles 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ED4iqfwJGP — Rockin Robyn (@quarles_robyn) December 29, 2020

Lizzo also posted a photo with Billie Eilish. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

His favourite pearl necklace was also on show, obviously.

The pals each had Gucci hair clips in their hair and they both looked pretty chuffed about it. The picture was from a Super Bowl party in Miami in January, where they both performed.

Lizzo fans also asked to see a pic with Normani. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo's picture with Ariana Grande was so wholesome. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo later shared pictures with Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Normani, and what looked like a true heartfelt moment with Ariana Grande at the Grammys.

Holding hands between their seats, the women looked equally awestruck to be speaking to one another.

Anyone else living their celebrity dreams through Lizzo?

