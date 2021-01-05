Harry Styles Fans Defend Singer After Olivia Wilde Dating Rumours

5 January 2021, 06:49

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been reported to be dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been reported to be dating. Picture: Getty (L); PA Images (R)

After it was reported that Harry Styles was dating his Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, his fans denied the claims; defending the singer.

Recently, it's been reported by several outlets that Harry Styles has begun a relationship with his Don't Worry Darling director and co-star, Olivia Wilde.

Harry's fandom was quick to support the 'Adore You' singer, asking for tabloids to - quite literally - treat them with kindness, denying the rumours.

Many of Harry's fans claimed that the sources seemed unreliable, and that it was unfair to speculate on this relationship, as Olivia Wilde has recently got divorce - splitting from fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, at the beginning of last year.

One fan jokingly said "can we please ignore harry holding Olivia's hand and just focus on how good he looks thank you", while another wrote "I’m deliberately not talking about this fake non-sense."

The pair were spotted holding hands at his agent's wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which - again - a lot of fans claimed was Harry Styles just supporting a friend.

Speaking to Vogue, Olivia Wilde said she "did a little victory dance" when she cast Harry Styles in her upcoming thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Academy Award-nominee, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine.

In more important news, Harry Styles is set to continue his exceptional acting career, after he reportedly landed another acting role - this time, starring opposite Lily James - in Amazon's adaptation of My Policeman.

My Policeman is a critically acclaimed novel released in 2012, focussing on the gay relationship of a policeman named Tom, who marries a female schoolteacher, Marion, due to the social constraints of the 50s.

Despite being married to Marion, Tom falls for a male museum curator, called Patrick, who is soon arrested after Marion becomes jealous of his relationship with Tom, and accuses Patrick of indecency.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's assumed that Harry Styles will play the titular policeman, Tom, while Lily James will star as his wife, Marion.

