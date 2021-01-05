Harry Styles Fans Defend Singer After Olivia Wilde Dating Rumours

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been reported to be dating. Picture: Getty (L); PA Images (R)

After it was reported that Harry Styles was dating his Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, his fans denied the claims; defending the singer.

Recently, it's been reported by several outlets that Harry Styles has begun a relationship with his Don't Worry Darling director and co-star, Olivia Wilde.

Harry's fandom was quick to support the 'Adore You' singer, asking for tabloids to - quite literally - treat them with kindness, denying the rumours.

> Staff At Harry Styles' 'TPWK' Video Rehearsals Are Spilling All The Nice Things He Did

Many of Harry's fans claimed that the sources seemed unreliable, and that it was unfair to speculate on this relationship, as Olivia Wilde has recently got divorce - splitting from fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, at the beginning of last year.

One fan jokingly said "can we please ignore harry holding Olivia's hand and just focus on how good he looks thank you", while another wrote "I’m deliberately not talking about this fake non-sense."

stay pressed but there's nothing and ABSOLUTELY nothing between olivia & harry except a good friendship ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C0e2HpvnTm — ana. (@91L0STINSHAWN) January 5, 2021

I WANNA KNOW WHO THIS “source” IS BC IF ITS NOT HARRY OR OLIVIA THEY NEED TO STFU pic.twitter.com/xZm2MphB96 — ᵒᵗ⁵sydney loves louis (@HABlTMOON) January 5, 2021

disclaimer: not harry, nor olivia nor anyone in their entourage mentioned they were dating, tmz did, olivia just got divorced, olivia has kids. holding hands does not mean someone's in a relationship, AND tabloids saying 'they were kissing' is not reliable. ty for tuning — mariem🤡¹ᴰ | cath's wife (@maystyles28) January 4, 2021

TREAT HARRY STYLES AND OLIVIA WILDE WITH KINDNESS — Santa Claus (@1DAFSanta) January 4, 2021

The pair were spotted holding hands at his agent's wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which - again - a lot of fans claimed was Harry Styles just supporting a friend.

Speaking to Vogue, Olivia Wilde said she "did a little victory dance" when she cast Harry Styles in her upcoming thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Academy Award-nominee, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip

In more important news, Harry Styles is set to continue his exceptional acting career, after he reportedly landed another acting role - this time, starring opposite Lily James - in Amazon's adaptation of My Policeman.

My Policeman is a critically acclaimed novel released in 2012, focussing on the gay relationship of a policeman named Tom, who marries a female schoolteacher, Marion, due to the social constraints of the 50s.

Despite being married to Marion, Tom falls for a male museum curator, called Patrick, who is soon arrested after Marion becomes jealous of his relationship with Tom, and accuses Patrick of indecency.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's assumed that Harry Styles will play the titular policeman, Tom, while Lily James will star as his wife, Marion.