Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Pictured Together For First Time Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Filming

21 October 2020, 08:52

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' together
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' together. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have been pictured together for the first time as the stars get set to film their new movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Harry Styles has been spotted hanging out with his Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh for the first time.

The pair play the lead roles in the new Olivia Wilde thriller and rehearsals have thought to have recently started for the movie.

> Harry Styles’ Curly Hair Strand In Previously Unseen Picture Is Sending Fans Wild

Harry fan Bella posted a picture on Twitter showing the One Direction star lounging on a sofa outside a restaurant in LA.

Little Women star Florence could be seen on the other end of the sofa laughing in conversation with the other guests around the table.

Harry looked to be 'double-parked' with two drinks sat next to him - perhaps some sort of milky-based cocktail?

Bella tweeted: "I talked to Harry tonight and Florence Pugh. I will share the full story tomorrow for now here's this I can't believe it ahshjshdb."

"I didn't ask for a pic with him cause he looked so chill and happy and free I didn't want ruin that but I did talk to him and wow his eyes are piercing and he smells incredible also Florence was the sweetest they looked like best friends hanging out."

Both Bella's tweets were actually in ALL CAPS so it's fair to say she was pretty excited at the sight of the singer and actor!

Don't Worry Darling is expected to be in cinemas next year though not a lot is known about the project at this point.

It's thought to be a psychological thriller set in the 1950s. Booksmart's Olivia Wilde will direct and star in the film, along with Star Trek actor Chris Pine.

According to Collider, the film will centre around an "unhappy housewife [Florence Pugh] who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert."

It will be Harry's first filming project since his major role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk three years ago.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Dalton Gomez has amassed a huge net worth working in real estate.

What Is Dalton Gomez’s Net Worth? Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend’s Real Estate Fortune Revealed

Bobby Norris left shocked as ex joins Tinder

TOWIE's Bobby Norris 'Shocked' As Ex-Boyfriend Joins Tinder Days After Split

Liam Payne is a Little Mix stan

Liam Payne Dances To Little Mix’s ‘Not A Pop Song’ With Lyrics Shading Simon Cowell

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J
Kim and Kanye have four adorable kids with totally unique names.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?
Made in Chelsea star Olivia Bentley can't see Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson working things out.

Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson ‘Over For Good’ According To Made In Chelsea Pals

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Under the Covers Live launches Thursday 22 October

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up