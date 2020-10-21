Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Pictured Together For First Time Ahead Of 'Don't Worry Darling' Filming

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' together. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have been pictured together for the first time as the stars get set to film their new movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Harry Styles has been spotted hanging out with his Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh for the first time.

The pair play the lead roles in the new Olivia Wilde thriller and rehearsals have thought to have recently started for the movie.

Harry fan Bella posted a picture on Twitter showing the One Direction star lounging on a sofa outside a restaurant in LA.

Little Women star Florence could be seen on the other end of the sofa laughing in conversation with the other guests around the table.

Harry looked to be 'double-parked' with two drinks sat next to him - perhaps some sort of milky-based cocktail?

Bella tweeted: "I talked to Harry tonight and Florence Pugh. I will share the full story tomorrow for now here's this I can't believe it ahshjshdb."

"I didn't ask for a pic with him cause he looked so chill and happy and free I didn't want ruin that but I did talk to him and wow his eyes are piercing and he smells incredible also Florence was the sweetest they looked like best friends hanging out."

Both Bella's tweets were actually in ALL CAPS so it's fair to say she was pretty excited at the sight of the singer and actor!

Don't Worry Darling is expected to be in cinemas next year though not a lot is known about the project at this point.

It's thought to be a psychological thriller set in the 1950s. Booksmart's Olivia Wilde will direct and star in the film, along with Star Trek actor Chris Pine.

According to Collider, the film will centre around an "unhappy housewife [Florence Pugh] who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert."

It will be Harry's first filming project since his major role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk three years ago.

