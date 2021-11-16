Harry Styles Admits He Was 'Afraid' Of One Direction Ending

Harry Styles spoke about his One Direction days. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles reminisced about his days in One Direction as he spoke about the next step in his career, "I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a recent interview, Harry Styles opened up about his days in One Direction, confessing that "I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band."

The 'Watermelon Sugar' star sat down with Dazed to talk about his latest venture into the beauty industry as he gears up to the release of his Pleasing beauty range.

All The Info On Harry Styles' Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

The 27-year-old pop sensation discussed everything from the beginning of his boy band days, to his solo career, to his recent foray into cosmetics...

Harry Styles got candid about his One Direction days. Picture: Alamy

He spoke candidly with the publication about his time in the mega-hit that was One Direction, saying: "I was 16 [when One Direction started], I just kind of finished school and didn’t really know what it was that was happening."

As we all know, the boyband skyrocketed to fame after forming on the X Factor in 2010, Harry spoke about the early days in their career.

"Everything was really new and exciting and I didn’t know how long everything was gonna last.

"It kind of became like, ‘Woah, how long can we keep this going?’ because I really didn’t expect any of this to happen," he explained to Dazed Magazine.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

The 'Golden' songwriter spoke about how he used to fear the end of 1D: "There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped."

He openly professed: "I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band."

Styles went on to reveal that he is in a comfortable stage in his career where he worries less: "Now, the idea of people going, ‘We don’t like your music anymore, go away’ doesn’t scare me.

"I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, ‘Great!’ I’m not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things."

Harry has had many landmark moments throughout his career, from his 1D days in the early 2010s to going solo and breaking world records with his critically-acclaimed sophomore album 'Fine Line'.

The 27-year-old has even branched into acting (and in a big way too) as he's featured in Marvel's Eternals, Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman. He even turned down the lead role in Last Christmas!

Now he has begun promoting Pleasing, a nail polish and skincare line – is there anything Harry Styles can't do?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital