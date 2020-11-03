Harry Styles Debuts Short, Gelled Hair On Set Of Don't Worry, Darling

Harry Styles' fans got excited over his hair on the set of Don't Worry Darling. Picture: PA Images

Harries across the world have been reacting to Harry Styles' short, gelled hair, after he was photographed on the set of upcoming drama, Don't Worry, Darling.

2020 is the year of Harry Styles' acting career. Before it was rumoured that the 'Golden' singer would be appearing alongside Brad Pitt in a Hollywood film, he was cast to replace Shia LaBeouf in Don't Worry, Darling.

Harry Styles was photographed walking on set of Don't Worry, Darling, donning a t-shirt which repeatedly read "Vote!" but it wasn't that that caught his Harries' attention.

After his iconic long hair from 2015, his fans went into a frenzy after he was seen with short, gelled hair, with one writing "Yea sex is cool but have you ever seen Harry styles with his hair gelled back and in comfy clothes?"

On Twitter, "HIS HAIR", "THE MUSTACHE" and "HARRY SHAVED" were all trending, after he was seen fresh-faced.

Another fan took to Twitter to say "this is Harry styles’ best hair idc argue with the wall. Short hair stans it’s our time to shine."

In Olivia Wilde's psychological horror, Harry Styles will play Jack, the partner to Academy Award-nominee, Florence Pugh's Alice. He will also star alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne.

Principal photography for the film began on 20 October, 2020.