Harry Styles Reportedly Set To Star In A Movie Alongside Brad Pitt

Harry Styles is set to star in futuristic drama with Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty

According to Vértice Cine, the 'Watermelon Sugar' has apparently been cast in an upcoming drama, and will star alongside Oscar-winner, Brad Pitt.

Harry Styles has previously appeared in acclaimed war drama, Dunkirk, alongside Hollywood icons, such as Tom Hardy and Mark Rylance.

Now, the 'Fine Line' pop star is reportedly set to star next to Academy Award-winner, Brad Pitt, in an upcoming movie called Faster, Cheaper, Better.

According to Vértice Cine, a Latin American and European movie distributor, Harry will apparently star in the film which "deals with the great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry.

The synopsis continues to say "The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including: a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire...

"[Their] lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it. In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human."

Harry Styles is said to star in Faster, Cheaper, Better with Brad Pitt. Picture: Vértice Cine

Neither Harry nor Brad have confirmed their involvement with the movie. Vértice Cine have also produced acclaimed movies such as The Gentlemen and Judy.

Faster, Cheaper, Better is reportedly set to be directed by Dan Gilroy, who also directed Nightcrawler and Velvet Buzzsaw, and wrote Kong: Skull Island.

