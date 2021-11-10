Eternals Cast On Harry Styles' Deleted Scene & Sweetest Moments

By Capital FM

The cast of Eternals sat down to speak about the movie and dished on what it was like working with Harry Styles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles joining the Marvel Universe with Eternals is just as magical for the cast as it is for fans, it seems.

The stars of the MCU movie sat down with EW to speak about their new movie and dished on all the need-to-know secrets of filming, including what it was like working with the former One Direction star.

Harry Styles Turned Down The Lead Role In 'Last Christmas'

Actress Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak in the MCU film, praised Harry for how down to earth he is, explaining what it was like on set with him.

She said: “He arrived, and he was just like part of us, immediately.”

Harry Styles is set to play Eros in Eternals. Picture: Alamy

The cast of Eternals revealed there was a Harry Styles scene that didn't make the cut. Picture: Marvel

Salma continued: “He came in and he was super lovely, super fun, he would come to the parties and hang out.

“He would play the piano, sing with everyone, play with everyone. We love him, he’s great.”

Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite, said she was ‘very excited to meet him’ and even revealed that there was a longer scene with Harry that didn’t make the cut.

“We did shoot a scene that didn’t make it into the movie [which took] all day long,” and we’re going to need to see this!

The cast of #Eternals talks about filming and hanging out with Harry: “He arrived, and he was just like part of us, immediately.”



Source: https://t.co/So6ZpbCtov pic.twitter.com/HaaZHp0fUQ — HSD (@hsdaily) November 9, 2021

pauseee this is when he was signing to lauren on stage 😭 pic.twitter.com/6Czrunk8q3 — liv 🤍 (@sunfIowerIiv) November 9, 2021

The anecdotes didn’t stop there as Haz’s co-star Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari, revealed that she developed a close bond with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, who even had a sweet moment together one night at one of his gigs.

A few of the Eternals cast members went along to one of Harry’s shows and Lauren, who is deaf and uses an interpreter, explained that Harry signed to her one night on stage and our hearts can’t cope.

It didn’t take fans long to find the exact clip, where he’s spotted signing, ‘Can you see well?’ to the actress - we’re sobbing too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital