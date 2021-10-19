Harry Styles’ Fourth Acting Role ‘Confirmed’ As Eros In Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harry Styles has joined the MCU. Picture: Getty / Marvel

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has reportedly been confirmed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Thanos’ brother Eros.

After over a year of speculation, Harry Styles’ fourth acting role has seemingly been unveiled.

The ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker is said to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast as Thanos’ brother Eros in The Eternals series.

A Variety reporter confirmed the news at the premiere of The Eternals in LA, announcing on Twitter: “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

A Variety reporter confirmed Harry Styles' Marvel role. Picture: Twitter

Other event-goers claimed Harry made an appearance in the post-credits scene of the latest film.

Little is known about the project but Harry could star alongside Josh Brolin, after he joined the MCU in Avengers: Endgame as Thanos.

Eros is the youngest son of A’Lars and Sui-San and was born Eron.

He was renamed Eros after developing an interest in the opposite sex.

Harry Styles wrapped on My Policeman earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles at the BRITs 2021. Picture: Getty

His character is described as ‘care-free and womanising’, a contrast to brother Thanos, a power-hungry schemer.

The One Direction singer broke into acting in Dunkirk in 2017 and this year filmed Don’t Worry, Darling with girlfriend Olivia Wilde and My Policeman opposite Emma Corrin.

It was rumoured back in 2020 Harry would appear in an MCU film, after a Netflix writer let slip the singer would star in a Marvel movie “no one knows he’s in.”

