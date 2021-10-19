Harry Styles’ Fourth Acting Role ‘Confirmed’ As Eros In Marvel Cinematic Universe

19 October 2021, 10:33

Harry Styles has joined the MCU
Harry Styles has joined the MCU. Picture: Getty / Marvel
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has reportedly been confirmed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Thanos’ brother Eros.

After over a year of speculation, Harry Styles’ fourth acting role has seemingly been unveiled.

The ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker is said to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast as Thanos’ brother Eros in The Eternals series.

The Fan Gift Harry Styles Always Brings On Stage With Him

A Variety reporter confirmed the news at the premiere of The Eternals in LA, announcing on Twitter: “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

A Variety reporter confirmed Harry Styles' Marvel role
A Variety reporter confirmed Harry Styles' Marvel role. Picture: Twitter

Other event-goers claimed Harry made an appearance in the post-credits scene of the latest film.

Little is known about the project but Harry could star alongside Josh Brolin, after he joined the MCU in Avengers: Endgame as Thanos.

Eros is the youngest son of A’Lars and Sui-San and was born Eron.

He was renamed Eros after developing an interest in the opposite sex.

Harry Styles wrapped on My Policeman earlier this year
Harry Styles wrapped on My Policeman earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles at the BRITs 2021
Harry Styles at the BRITs 2021. Picture: Getty

His character is described as ‘care-free and womanising’, a contrast to brother Thanos, a power-hungry schemer.

The One Direction singer broke into acting in Dunkirk in 2017 and this year filmed Don’t Worry, Darling with girlfriend Olivia Wilde and My Policeman opposite Emma Corrin.

It was rumoured back in 2020 Harry would appear in an MCU film, after a Netflix writer let slip the singer would star in a Marvel movie “no one knows he’s in.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What time does After We Fell come out in the UK?

What Time Is After We Fell Coming Out In The UK?

Theo in You is played by Dylan Arnold

Does Dylan Arnold Have A Girlfriend?

Here's everything 'You' star Dylan Arnold has been in

Every Film & TV Show 'You' Star Dylan Arnold Has Been In

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

How Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler reacted to the Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Exes Scott Disick & Shanna Moakler React To Engagement
To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'.

To All The Boys Spin-Off Series XO, Kitty Confirmed - Here's All The Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him