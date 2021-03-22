Is Harry Styles Actually Going To Be In The Eternals? The Clues So Far

Harry Styles fans are convinced he's starring in The Eternals. Picture: Getty / MCU

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is expanding his acting projects, but will Marvel fans really see him in The Eternals?

Harry Styles continues to prove there’s nothing he can’t do, taking on roles in Dunkirk, Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman alongside his Grammy-award winning music career.

Harry Styles’ Dunkirk Co-Star Jack Lowden Shares Unseen Throwback Picture Of Cast

While he prepares for his next big movie screen job in My Policeman, Harry is heavily rumoured to be starring in a Marvel film and fans are convinced it’s The Eternals.

Harry Styles is said to be turning his attention back to acting. Picture: Getty

The One Direction star has been at the centre of reports he’s set to join the MCU since September last year, but is he actually going to be in the film? Here are all the clues so far…

Is Harry Styles going to be in The Eternals?

Netflix writer Kris Tapley tweeted and deleted that Harry Styles would be in a Marvel movie. Picture: Kris Tapley/Twitter

Reporter lets slip Harry Styles will be ‘in a Marvel movie’

Way back in September 2020 Netflix writer Kris Tapley tweeted and deleted that Harry will star in a Marvel movie “no one knows he’s in.”

Sharing journalist Justin Kroll’s tweet about Harry joining the cast of DWD in his first acting job since Dunkirk, Kris wrote: “Second if we’re counting the Marvel movie no one knows he’s in.”

Harry Styles following Richard Madden on Instagram sent fans into meltdown. Picture: Getty

Gemma Chan will play Sersi in The Eternals. Picture: Getty

Why do fans think Harry Styles will be in The Eternals?

Since it was reported Harry would be “in a Marvel movie”, fans are adamant The Eternals is the gig in question.

The fact he follows Richard Madden, set to play Ikaris in the upcoming movie, is something Directioners are taking as a big clue, after Harry followed him on Instagram at the end of 2019.

However, this could just be an innocent addition to Richard’s following list.

Who will Harry apparently play in The Eternals?

Harry is rumoured to be playing Thanos’ brother Starfox in The Eternals after following Richard and Gemma Chan – who’s set to play Sersi in the film – on Instagram.

Movie fans have already mocked up what Harry might look like as Starfox, with an image of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer looking like an IRL hero.

Marvel are yet to address the rumour, but we’ll update this page if they do!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital