Harry Styles Turned Down The Lead Role In 'Last Christmas'

9 November 2021, 12:53

Harry Styles was nearly in 'Last Christmas'
Harry Styles was nearly in 'Last Christmas'. Picture: Getty/Universal Pictures
Harry Styles' acting career shows no signs of stopping as it's revealed that he turned down the lead role in the festive film 'Last Christmas'.

Harry Styles has undoubtedly made an impressive jump from pop sensation to sought after actor, with credits like Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman under his belt!

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer originally dipped his toe in the pond that is Hollywood back in 2017 with Dunkirk, he has since become a high-demand talent to directors.

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out To Their Mum On Stage

It's now being reported that Styles was pursued for a lead role in the 2019 rom-com, Last Christmas – he's batting off offers left, right and centre!

The 27-year-old star nearly portrayed the male lead opposite Emilia Clarke, of Game of Thrones fame, in the festive flick inspired by the George Michael song of the same name.

Henry Golding ended up playing the role of Tom after the 'Golden' songwriter turned down the opportunity.

The director of Last Christmas, Paul Feig, revealed to The Sun: "I love Harry. We wanted him to play the part that Henry Golding played but he turned it down because he felt he was too young for the role."

Harry continued to be hotly pursued in the world of Hollywood, with Feig confessing: "I've tried to get him in a few movies.”

Talk of the One Direction alumn's acting career is all the rage as he recently made a cameo appearance in Marvel mega-hit, Eternals.

Rumours that Styles would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe whirred for months before the news was seemingly confirmed at the film's premiere on October 18th.

His role as Eros, brother of Thanos, in the superhero movie is reported to be very brief, but hints at a potentially lengthier role in future instalments of the franchise...

The star's filmography to date has largely featured dramatic roles, with the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling – directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde – being his darkest project as of yet.

That's not to mean that Styles won't consider a romantic comedy role in future (at least we hope not)!

Harry is building himself quite the coveted career as an actor – is there anything he can't do?

