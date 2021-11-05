Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out To Their Mum On Stage

Here's how Harry Styles helped another fan come out. Picture: McKinley McConnell/Twitter/Getty

Harry Styles took time out of his latest show to help a fan come out and it's the cutest moment!

Harry Styles kicked off a string of show in September with the beginning of Love On Tour.

Since the 'Golden' singer got back to touring on the road, he's treated fan after fan to unforgettable live moments!

From singing One Direction hits to helping fans propose to now helping another concert-goer come out to their family – Harry is the gift that keeps on giving!

Harry Styles took a moment out of his show for a fan. Picture: Getty

During his show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a fan caught the attention of the pop sensation with a sign that read: "My mum is in section 201. Help me come out??"

Of course, Harry obliged to the Styler's request and played a central role in the important moment.

"What would you like to tell your mother?"

Harry asked the crowd member: "Do you want to tell her or shall I tell her?"

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer first offered the fan his microphone to do the honours but after a spot of stage fright, he took it upon himself to tell the news to her mum.

He proudly yelled across the stadium: "Lisa, she’s gay!"

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

The lucky gig-goer, McKinley McConnell, took to Twitter to gush over the once in a lifetime interaction.

She wrote: "A moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan [sic]."

"Thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you [sic]."

Nothing but words of praise flew the hitmakers way as news of the wholesome moment spread online.

Harry is proving time and time again that his shows are safe place for the LGBTQI+ community.

What an ally!

