We Need A Moment To Process Harry Styles’ Unreleased ‘Golden’ Lyrics

Harry Styles treated fans on tour to the unreleased 'Golden' lyrics. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles sends fans wild with a mere look, so just imagine what went down when he sang the unreleased ‘Golden’ lyrics on the first night of his tour.

Harry Styles is officially back on the road with ‘Love on Tour’ and not only did he treat us to a wardrobe of iconic new lewks, unreleased songs and the ‘Fine Line’ pose, he also casually sprinkled in the unreleased ‘Golden’ lyrics.

‘Golden’ was just one of the songs to the soundtrack of summer 2020 when we all needed that Haz-filled warmth and he’s dropped the unreleased lyrics on a rare few occasions.

On the opening night of his tour in Vegas he switched up the ‘Fine Line’ favourite once again with the lyrics that aren’t on the original track.

Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' has continued. Picture: Getty

“I’m hoping, I’m sorry, he’s hoping, someday I could be open”



Harry Styles Golden unreleased lyrics

The unreleased lyrics seem to be: ‘I’m hoping, I’m sorry, he’s hoping, someday I could be open.’

And in another verse he sings:

Keep growing I'm hoping,

Leave me broken,

I'm hoping someday you'll open

I know that you're scared because I'm so open

Harry Styles launched his postponed tour in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

Harry’s previously admitted ‘Golden’ is a source of ‘joy’ for him, just like it is for the rest of us.

He told AP News last year: "I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up."

Haz also said it was ‘the perfect PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] song’ which is exactly why he filmed the sunny video on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

