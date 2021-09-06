We Need A Moment To Process Harry Styles’ Unreleased ‘Golden’ Lyrics

6 September 2021, 15:39

Harry Styles treated fans on tour to the unreleased 'Golden' lyrics
Harry Styles treated fans on tour to the unreleased 'Golden' lyrics. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles sends fans wild with a mere look, so just imagine what went down when he sang the unreleased ‘Golden’ lyrics on the first night of his tour.

Harry Styles is officially back on the road with ‘Love on Tour’ and not only did he treat us to a wardrobe of iconic new lewks, unreleased songs and the ‘Fine Line’ pose, he also casually sprinkled in the unreleased ‘Golden’ lyrics.

Golden’ was just one of the songs to the soundtrack of summer 2020 when we all needed that Haz-filled warmth and he’s dropped the unreleased lyrics on a rare few occasions.

Who Are Harry Styles' Backing Band? Meet The New Members As Love On Tour Begins

On the opening night of his tour in Vegas he switched up the ‘Fine Line’ favourite once again with the lyrics that aren’t on the original track.

Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' has continued
Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' has continued. Picture: Getty

The unreleased lyrics seem to be: ‘I’m hoping, I’m sorry, he’s hoping, someday I could be open.’

And in another verse he sings:

Keep growing I'm hoping,

Leave me broken,

I'm hoping someday you'll open

I know that you're scared because I'm so open

Harry Styles launched his postponed tour in Las Vegas
Harry Styles launched his postponed tour in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

Harry’s previously admitted ‘Golden’ is a source of ‘joy’ for him, just like it is for the rest of us.

He told AP News last year: "I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up."

Haz also said it was ‘the perfect PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] song’ which is exactly why he filmed the sunny video on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Cardi B has announced the birth of her second child

Cardi B Gives Birth To Her Second Child With Offset

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio

Is Louis Tomlinson's New Album Called 'Faith In The Future'? What We Know About LT2 So Far

Girls Aloud's Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh have paid tribute to Sarah Harding

Cheryl And Kimberley Walsh Join Girls Aloud Co-Stars In Paying Tribute To Sarah Harding

Everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Love On Tour setlist

Your Guide To Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Set List

What pop stars are gracing the VMA stage this year/

Who Is Performing The MTV VMAs 2021? From Lil Nas X to Doja Cat

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him