Harry Styles And Bestie Emma Corrin Reunite To Re-Shoot My Policeman Scenes

16 December 2021, 12:05 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 13:43

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on set of My Policeman
Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin wrapped filming My Policeman in June but the stars came back together at the weekend to re-shoot a glamorous scene.

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles were pictured with David Dawson, who plays Patrick Hazelwood in the movie, as they shot a scene involving their characters’ love triangle.

Harry and David both wore tuxedos for the shoot, while Emma wore a forest green coat.

My Policeman is based on the best-selling book by Bethan Roberts, and is being adapted for a film set to be released at the end of 2022.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin have been friends for a few years
Picture: Getty

Emma plays Marion, who marries Harry’s character Tom, a policeman, who has a decades-long affair with art curator Patrick.

Initially set in the 1950’s, the trio are reunited when Patrick returns to their home forty years later.

Rupert Everett will also appear in the film, as the older version of Patrick.

Gina McKee and Linus Roache will play Emma and Harry’s characters in the future.

Pop star Harry Styles has turned his talents to acting
Picture: Getty

Emma and Harry have been close friends for a few years after being cast in the movie together.

They reportedly already knew each other from running in similar circles, with Emma being introduced to the former One Direction star when they attended one of his gigs in 2019.

They also share the same stylist.

Emma soared into the spotlight after playing Diana in The Crown on Netflix and is said to have turned to Harry for advice when she suddenly became a household name.

