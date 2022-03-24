Everything Harry Styles' Album Cover Tells Us About HS3 So Far

24 March 2022, 13:16

All the clues from the 'Harry's House' album cover
All the clues from the 'Harry's House' album cover. Picture: Alamy/Harry Styles/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

What does the 'Harry's House' album artwork tell us about Harry Styles' next era? Fans are looking for clues as the pop star's third album approaches.

Harry Styles has confirmed that his long-rumoured next record is on the way – and we only have to wait until May!

The pop sensation sent the internet into a tailspin on March 23, when he announced his third album 'Harry's House' and shared the artwork with fans.

The upcoming release from the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer will see fans into summer as its arrival on May 20 – so not too long to go – until then, fans can’t help but wonder what this new era will bring…

The One Direction star is currently keeping his cards close to his chest, with only a few details about 'Harry's House' being confirmed online. For now, fans are delving into clues from his newly released album cover to unearth more details on the HS3 era!

Harry announced that HS3 will arrive on May 20th
Harry announced that HS3 will arrive on May 20th. Picture: Getty

Currently, Harries don't know much more information than just the release date for the hotly-anticipated record. On March 23, Styles shared not only the artwork but also a teaser trailer for the album – you can watch the video above!

Fans have been pouring over the posts for more details on the 'Harry's House' era, paying attention to everything from colour scheme to a potential tracklist.

The new album cover was shot by photographer Hanna Moon and showcases the 'Golden' hit-maker in a delicate light as he sports a billowy linen shirt and flared trousers – all the while, the My Policeman star looks down in deep thought.

Harry Styles unveiled the 'Harry's House' album cover
Harry Styles unveiled the 'Harry's House' album cover. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter
Harry Styles teased the album on his new website
Harry Styles teased the album on his new website. Picture: Youarehome.co

Harry stands on the ceiling of an upside-down living room in the shot, leading fans to believe that the album could harbour a surrealistic vibe.

The follow-up to Harry's wildly successful sophomore album, ‘Fine Line’, seems to be taking on a more minimal aesthetic – going from a vibrant pink and blue vibe to a monochromatic beige one.

The 'Fine Line' era has been going strong since 2019, with Harry incorporating colourful themes and whimsical clothing into his persona on and off stage. Fans think that with a new album will come a new wardrobe for the megastar.

Allegedly, the album will be 13 tracks long with fans drawing links between Harry and Joni Mitchell – what else will fans uncover?

May 20 can't come soon enough!

