Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Spotted Looking Loved-Up In London

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been seen spending time in the capital and they look happy as ever!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted strutting in central London looking like an undeniable power couple!

The My Policeman actor and the Booksmart director were seen hand in hand in the Soho area of the capital as they sported coordinated outfits – too cute!

The talented pair donned casual ensembles in blue as they appeared to spent a casual Monday shopping – they were just a stone's throw away from where Harry opened his Pleasing pop-up shop last week.

Harry Styles has been seen around Soho with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Picture: Alamy

The actress-turned-director, 38, and pop sensation, 28, looked effortlessly chic on their outing, with Olivia opting for a cable-knit jumper paired with flared trousers, and Harry wearing a simple tee, bomber jacket and distressed jeans.

Styles and Wilde have been spending increasingly more time in London over the past year, and have been papped multiple times in recent weeks.

Olivia dished on her life on this side of the pond with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, she revealed to Vogue: "I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London."

The Tron: Legacy actress has been spending considerably more time in the UK since she began dating her pop star boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Don't Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde has been supporting Harry's film career. Picture: Getty

Harry and Olivia were first spotted together at a wedding in January of last year – sparking speculation that they were more than just friends!

The talented duo has been dating for over a year and seems happy as ever as they remain tight-lipped about their romance.

Olivia divides her time between Hollywood and London as she focuses on work, her relationship and spending time with her two kids with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

