Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Spotted Looking Loved-Up In London

22 March 2022, 16:19

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been seen spending time in the capital and they look happy as ever!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted strutting in central London looking like an undeniable power couple!

The My Policeman actor and the Booksmart director were seen hand in hand in the Soho area of the capital as they sported coordinated outfits – too cute!

Harry Styles Finally Set To Drop New Music This Month As Fans Gear Up For HS3

The talented pair donned casual ensembles in blue as they appeared to spent a casual Monday shopping – they were just a stone's throw away from where Harry opened his Pleasing pop-up shop last week.

Harry Styles has been seen around Soho with girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles has been seen around Soho with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Picture: Alamy

The actress-turned-director, 38, and pop sensation, 28, looked effortlessly chic on their outing, with Olivia opting for a cable-knit jumper paired with flared trousers, and Harry wearing a simple tee, bomber jacket and distressed jeans.

Styles and Wilde have been spending increasingly more time in London over the past year, and have been papped multiple times in recent weeks.

Olivia dished on her life on this side of the pond with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, she revealed to Vogue: "I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London."

The Tron: Legacy actress has been spending considerably more time in the UK since she began dating her pop star boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Don't Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde has been supporting Harry's film career
Olivia Wilde has been supporting Harry's film career. Picture: Getty

Harry and Olivia were first spotted together at a wedding in January of last year – sparking speculation that they were more than just friends!

The talented duo has been dating for over a year and seems happy as ever as they remain tight-lipped about their romance.

Olivia divides her time between Hollywood and London as she focuses on work, her relationship and spending time with her two kids with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ellie Brown appeared on Love Island in 2018

Ellie Brown From Love Island Looks Unrecognisable Four Years On From The Show

Harry Styles' You Are Home era and all the clues explained

Harry Styles You Are Home: The Meaning Behind The Clues And Link To HS3

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumours After Showcasing Huge Diamond Ring

Taylor Swift has written 'Carolina' for 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Taylor Swift Has A New Song & It's For 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have moved in to a new house

Molly-Mae Hague Moves Into Her ‘Dream Home’ With Tommy Fury

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star