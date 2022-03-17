Inside Harry Styles' Pleasing Pop-Up Shop In London

17 March 2022, 10:00

Harry Styles has opened his London pop-up shop
Harry Styles has opened his London pop-up shop. Picture: Alamy/Pleasing/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has opened his Pleasing pop-up store in London, take a look inside and browse the Shroom Bloom collection.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles' Pleasing pop-up shop has hit the capital!

The pop sensation has been opening up a series of stores across the pond in the US as well as a hotly-anticipated spot in London.

Harry Styles Finally Set To Drop New Music This Month As Fans Gear Up For HS3

The One Direction star launched his lifestyle and beauty brand in November and has recently released a new collection that fans can't wait to get their hands on – and now they can test and try the products IRL at his pop-up.

There are also stores boasting the eclectic collection this week in New York City and Los Angeles – Harry Styles is taking over!

Harry Styles' products have landed in London
Harry Styles' products have landed in London. Picture: Alamy

The colourful shop can be found at 81 Redchurch Street in Shoreditch – it's fair to say that the area has been very since the pop-up opened on Tuesday (March 15).

Harry made long-term friend and music icon Mick Fleetwood the face of the Shroom Bloom range, releasing a slew of eclectic photos from their shoot earlier this week.

The shop serves as an immersive experience for fans, giving Stylers a chance to get an up-close look at products for the first time.

The Pleasing pop-up up shop opened in Shoreditch
The Pleasing pop-up up shop opened in Shoreditch. Picture: Pleasing
Pleasing pop-up shop products
Pleasing pop-up shop products. Picture: Capital FM

Everything from t-shirts, to skin care products to the iconic nail polish that started it all can be found in-store.

Not only is 81 Redchurch Street packed with all of Styles' exciting new products but it also serves as quite the Instagrammable spot!

The Pleasing shop opened on March 15
The Pleasing shop opened on March 15. Picture: Capital FM

The space is full of vibrant colour and bursting with quirky artwork that coincides with the Shroom Bloom collection.

The Pleasing store will be open from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday (March 17), 2 PM until 8 PM on Friday (March 18), 11 AM until 7 PM on Saturday (March 19), and 12 PM until 4 PM on Sunday (March 20) on the day it closes for business.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here are all of the best One Direction lyrics for your next Instagram caption

All The One Direction Lyrics Perfect For Your Next Instagram Caption

All the details on Stormzy's new music

Everything We Know About Stormzy's Third Album So Far: From Release Date To Features

Little Mix are preparing for their April-May tour

Every Photo And Video Little Mix Have Teased From Their Tour Rehearsals

Niall Horan fans are obsessed with his return to TikTok

Niall Horan Fans Can't Get Enough Of His TikTok Era

A new marvel film is coming with Sydney and Dakota

Sydney Sweeney And Dakota Johnson To Co-Star In New Female-Fronted Marvel Film

Kim Kardashian opened up about her split from Kanye West in The Kardashians teaser

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Harshly ‘Told Me My Career Is Over’ As She Reflects On Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star