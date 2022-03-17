Inside Harry Styles' Pleasing Pop-Up Shop In London

Harry Styles has opened his London pop-up shop. Picture: Alamy/Pleasing/Twitter

Harry Styles has opened his Pleasing pop-up store in London, take a look inside and browse the Shroom Bloom collection.

Harry Styles' Pleasing pop-up shop has hit the capital!

The pop sensation has been opening up a series of stores across the pond in the US as well as a hotly-anticipated spot in London.

The One Direction star launched his lifestyle and beauty brand in November and has recently released a new collection that fans can't wait to get their hands on – and now they can test and try the products IRL at his pop-up.

There are also stores boasting the eclectic collection this week in New York City and Los Angeles – Harry Styles is taking over!

Harry Styles' products have landed in London. Picture: Alamy

The colourful shop can be found at 81 Redchurch Street in Shoreditch – it's fair to say that the area has been very since the pop-up opened on Tuesday (March 15).

Harry made long-term friend and music icon Mick Fleetwood the face of the Shroom Bloom range, releasing a slew of eclectic photos from their shoot earlier this week.

The shop serves as an immersive experience for fans, giving Stylers a chance to get an up-close look at products for the first time.

The Pleasing pop-up up shop opened in Shoreditch. Picture: Pleasing

Pleasing pop-up shop products. Picture: Capital FM

Everything from t-shirts, to skin care products to the iconic nail polish that started it all can be found in-store.

Not only is 81 Redchurch Street packed with all of Styles' exciting new products but it also serves as quite the Instagrammable spot!

The Pleasing shop opened on March 15. Picture: Capital FM

The London Shroom Bloom pop-up at 81 Redchurch Street, Shoreditch, E2 7DJ is now open. Find your Pleasing. pic.twitter.com/e93QkTs0pp — Pleasing (@Pleasing) March 15, 2022

The space is full of vibrant colour and bursting with quirky artwork that coincides with the Shroom Bloom collection.

The Pleasing store will be open from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday (March 17), 2 PM until 8 PM on Friday (March 18), 11 AM until 7 PM on Saturday (March 19), and 12 PM until 4 PM on Sunday (March 20) on the day it closes for business.

