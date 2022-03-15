Harry Styles Shares First Photos Of Mick Fleetwood Wearing 'Pleasing'

15 March 2022, 17:19

Harry's new range looks incredible on Mick Fleetwood
Harry's new range looks incredible on Mick Fleetwood. Picture: Pleasing/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has tweeted out amazing shots of Mick Fleetwood sporting the 'Shroom Bloom' collection from his Pleasing brand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has given fans a first look at the new range that's just arrived to his lifestyle brand Pleasing.

The One Direction star took to Twitter to share photos of Mick Fleetwood, the newly announced face of the brand, as he dons the Shroom Bloom collection.

Harry Styles Accidentally Texted Rosalía’s Old Phone Number And The Response Was Hilarious

Harry and the music icon have been pals for years, Fleetwood has served as a huge inspiration to the pop star throughout his career, so it came as no surprise to fans that the talented pair have partnered with the latest launch.

Harry Styles shares new 'Pleasing' photos online
Harry Styles shares new 'Pleasing' photos online. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles and Mick Fleetwood are long-term friends
Harry Styles and Mick Fleetwood are long-term friends. Picture: Getty

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder was announced as the new campaign star of the brand in early March, as he fronts the new psychedelic-themed range.

The kaleidoscopic photoshoot boasts a colourful palette and Mick can be seen sporting everything from the iconic nail polish to Pleasing branded t-shirts.

Mick stuns in the quirky range, no wonder why Harry couldn't help but share the snaps himself!

The 'Golden' pop star shared a collection of photos from their latest shoot and simply captioned it: "Mick Fleetwood for Shroom Bloom. Find your Pleasing."

The Shroom Bloom collection is described as an "eclectic, supernatural wonder" that is inspired by music legend Mick Fleetwood.

The My Policeman star met Mick way back during his One Direction days after the drummer went to a concert with his daughters – they've been friends ever since.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer first launched his beauty brand in November 2021, telling fans "we're a life brand with a mission to bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses. Pleasing, never perfect."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna shared which of her songs are her favourite

Rihanna Reveals Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

A heatwave is apparently coming to the UK in April

A Heatwave Is Apparently Coming To The UK This April

Zendaya has had quite the career already

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

Jonathan Bailey has revealed the tricks behind how Bridgerton film their steamy sex scenes

The Unexpected Prop Bridgerton Use During Sex Scenes

Lily James admitted she keeps slipping into an American accent after filming Pam & Tommy

Lily James Is Stuck With An American Accent Months After Filming Pam And Tommy

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star