Harry Styles Shares First Photos Of Mick Fleetwood Wearing 'Pleasing'

Harry's new range looks incredible on Mick Fleetwood. Picture: Pleasing/Alamy

Harry Styles has tweeted out amazing shots of Mick Fleetwood sporting the 'Shroom Bloom' collection from his Pleasing brand.

Harry Styles has given fans a first look at the new range that's just arrived to his lifestyle brand Pleasing.

The One Direction star took to Twitter to share photos of Mick Fleetwood, the newly announced face of the brand, as he dons the Shroom Bloom collection.

Harry and the music icon have been pals for years, Fleetwood has served as a huge inspiration to the pop star throughout his career, so it came as no surprise to fans that the talented pair have partnered with the latest launch.

Harry Styles shares new 'Pleasing' photos online. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles and Mick Fleetwood are long-term friends. Picture: Getty

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder was announced as the new campaign star of the brand in early March, as he fronts the new psychedelic-themed range.

The kaleidoscopic photoshoot boasts a colourful palette and Mick can be seen sporting everything from the iconic nail polish to Pleasing branded t-shirts.

Mick stuns in the quirky range, no wonder why Harry couldn't help but share the snaps himself!

The 'Golden' pop star shared a collection of photos from their latest shoot and simply captioned it: "Mick Fleetwood for Shroom Bloom. Find your Pleasing."

Mick Fleetwood for Shroom Bloom. Find your Pleasing. pic.twitter.com/6Hx5O7PzQh — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 15, 2022

The Shroom Bloom collection is described as an "eclectic, supernatural wonder" that is inspired by music legend Mick Fleetwood.

The My Policeman star met Mick way back during his One Direction days after the drummer went to a concert with his daughters – they've been friends ever since.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer first launched his beauty brand in November 2021, telling fans "we're a life brand with a mission to bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses. Pleasing, never perfect."

