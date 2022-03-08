Mick Fleetwood Praises Harry Styles As He Becomes New Face Of ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

8 March 2022, 12:38

Mick Fleetwood has been announced as the new face of Harry Styles' beauty brand 'Pleasing'
Mick Fleetwood has been announced as the new face of Harry Styles' beauty brand 'Pleasing'. Picture: Getty/Pleasing/Instagram
Mick Fleetwood has been announced as the new campaign star for Harry Styles’ beauty brand, ‘Pleasing’.

Harry Styles’ die-hard fans will know how much Fleetwood Mac have inspired him over the years, so it only makes sense that Mick Fleetwood has become the face of ‘Pleasing’ - the One Direction star’s beauty brand.

The 74-year-old drummer and Fleetwood Mac co-founder was announced as the new campaign star of the brand and had the most iconic and Harry-esque photoshoot as the brand unveiled its new psychedelic-themed nail polish collection, Shroom Bloom.

Harry Styles Shows ‘Real Talent’ In My Policeman According To Fans At Movie’s First Screening

The My Policeman star explained exactly why it made perfect sense for Mick to be the new face of his brand, telling Vogue: “He’s a magical man. Mick is someone who brings me–and countless others–great joy.

“I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

Harry met Mick - who just so happens to be one of his idols alongside his now-bestie Stevie Nicks - years ago during his One Direction days after Mick took his daughters to one of the band’s gigs.

Recalling the first time they met, Mick said: “My 12-year-old daughters said, ‘Dad we want to go and see Harry Styles!’

“Two factions from completely different worlds came together. Without my girls wanting to see One Direction, we–Stevie [Nicks] and I–never would have met Harry.”

Explaining why he was honoured to join the new ‘Pleasing’ campaign, Mick said: “Pleasing is this experience of, ‘Why not?’ or ‘I’ve never thought of that’—and that’s why I’m part of it."

Fleetwood Mac are one of Harry Styles' biggest inspirations in music
Fleetwood Mac are one of Harry Styles' biggest inspirations in music. Picture: Getty

The rockstar goes on to add how he views the brand as an empowering tool for self-expression, adding: “It says, here’s something, either literally or figuratively, to hold your hand while we’re all on this journey. That’s what it means to me.” 

Elsewhere in his chat with Vogue, Mick admitted he loved the nail polish so much, that he ‘kept the varnish on for two weeks’ after the photoshoot.

He went on to brand Harry ‘magical’ as he praised the star for being true to himself in all of his ventures, and we couldn’t agree more!

