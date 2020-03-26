Inside Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks's Incredible 'Mother-Son' Musical Relationship

Harry Styles's special friendship with Stevie Nicks. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks have an amazingly unique friendship, inspiring one another's music, performing together and hanging with Stevie's witches coven- don't worry, we'll explain!

Harry Styles shares an incredibly special friendship with music legend and Fleetwood Mac band member, Stevie Nicks, who he has performed with and grown close to throughout the course of his career from One Direction to successful solo artist.

Most recently, Stevie took to Instagram to shoutout Harry's album 'Fine Line', calling it the record getting her through Coronavirus isolation, so we think it's about time we look back through their adorable friendship to fill you guys in.

Harry inspires Stevie to make new music

"Dear everyone...I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in...I am getting all my paintings and drawings out, listening to music (mostly Harry Styles, Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new music and poetry."

"Way to go H....it is your rumours."

Rumours is widely known to be Fleetwood Mac's most well-known record, released in 1977 it spawned such iconic tracks as 'Dreams' and 'Go Your Own Way'.

Stevie calls Harry 'the son she never had'

Talking to Rolling Stone in 2019, she made it obvious how fond she is of the singer:

"Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him...I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock and roll record — he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him."

Fans gush as Stevie Nicks compliments 'Fine Line'. Picture: Twitter

Stevie Nicks shouted out 'Fine Line' in Instagram letter. Picture: Twitter

Harry recounts spending the evening with Stevie and her 'witches coven'

Whilst talking on a US radio show with Howard Stern, Harry told a story that left many music fans flat on their back with legendary information, saying he showed 'Fine Line' to Stevie Nicks one night in London after going for an Indian meal back at his place.

He said: "It was pretty crazy. So I’d just kind of finished the record and she said, ‘Oh I want to come hear the album’. And she was with all her ladies…a little witches coven."

"And they’re so used to living nocturnally – you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ’cause they’re, you know, witches."

"So it’s getting to like 3 am playing the album [and] I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us."

Consider us slayed.

Performing today in LA

Stevie joined Harry on stage during secret show at The Troubadour in 2017

Following the release of his debut solo album, Haz tested the waters with a secret gig at the iconic Troubadour in LA, and in a moment he'll never forget, had Stevie join him on stage.

He said: "I’m pretty sure that this was going to be up there with one of the best nights of my life,” he said, introducing the legendary artist."

"If there was any doubt, I’m pretty sure I’d like to confirm, in my entire life, I never thought I’d be able to say this. Please welcome to the stage, Stevie Nicks."

Goosebumps!

Harry inducts Stevie into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame- 2019

Some people were confused when Harry inducted Stevie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, unaware of the close friendship they'd struck up and appreciation they had for one another, as well as the similarity of finding enormous success both in groups and as solo artists.

He gave an incredible speech that revealed just how close the pair were, saying: "If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need—advice, a little wisdom, a blouse or shawl, she’s got you covered."

"Her songs made you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She’s responsible for more running mascara, including my own, than all the bad dates in history combined. And that is true Stevie."

The pair meet at a Fleetwood Mac concert in 2015

Harry and Stevie first encountered each other when the 'Adore You' singer, with his sister, Gemma, went to see Fleetwood Mac play in London.

Having already met Mick Fleetwood when he brought his daughters backstage to a 1D concert, where he 'became a superstar' in front of his kids as all the boys freaked out meeting the legendary singer, so it was Mick who brought him and Stevie together.

Harry brought her a cake as he knew it was Stevie's birthday, and it's clear this first meeting must have gone extremely well, as it was the start of a beautiful friendship!

