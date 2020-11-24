Harry Styles' Grammy Nominations For 2021

Harry Styles has been nominated for a string of 2021 Grammys for his 2019 album 'Fine Line' and fans couldn't be happier for their favourite artist.

Harry Styles has been nominated for a GRAMMY for the first time ever thanks to his enormous 2019 album, 'Fine Line' and people couldn't be happier for the star.

After months of anticipation and buzz, the 26-year-old has finally clinched himself recognition from the Recording Academy after dropping one of the biggest albums of the year and is nominated for Best Music Video with his huge single 'Adore You', Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Watermelon Sugar' and Best Pop Vocal Album with 'Fine Line'.

Harry Styles is nominated for a few Grammys in 2021. Picture: Getty

The former One Direction star is going up against the likes of Beyoncé for 'Brown Skin Girl' in the Best Music Video category and Justin Bieber's 'Changes' in the Best Pop Vocal Album nominations.

The 'Golden' singer has never been nominated for a GRAMMY before, with his self-titled debut album missing out back in 2017.

Fans have been determined for the singer to be recognised by what is widely considered to be the most prestigious body, the Recording Academy, ever since.

from working in a bakery when he was a teenager, harry styles is now a grammy nominee. proud of him — onuj 💿 (@erskinercords) November 24, 2020

THREE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS AND ITS NOT EVEN OVER YET, STAN HARRY STYLES FOR CLEAR SKIN — amirah🦋 (@jalboyhamirah) November 24, 2020

They've flooded Twitter with message of pure excitement.

One said: "HE DID IT HE F***** DID IT HE’S A GRAMMY NOMINEE HARRY STYLES IS A GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST."

Another declared: "ITS HARRY STYLES GRAMMY ERA."

In a tweet we most relate to, another fan added: "HARRY DID THAT. OUR HARRY DID THAT. GRAMMY NOMINATED SINGER AND SONGWRITER HARRY EDWARD STYLES FROM TODAY."

Tracks on 'Fine Line' including 'Adore You', 'Watermelon Sugar' and most recently, 'Golden' have dominated charts around the world since their release, with music video racking up millions of views within just their first few hours of release.

Other artists who were nominated in the 2021 categories include Anderson Paak, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

The GRAMMY's will be held on 31 January 2021 and will be likely be held remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

