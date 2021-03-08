How To Watch The Grammys In The UK

The Grammys 2021 is on 14 March. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The 2021 Grammys is just days away, but how can you watch the likes of Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion from the UK?

The Grammys is one of the biggest star-studded events of the year and this year we’ve got a bunch of artists to look forward to performing, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Cardi B.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and it’s all happening at the Staples Centre in LA on Sunday 14 March, but what does that mean for viewers across the pond and how do you watch from the UK?

Here’s all the information you need on how to watch the 2021 Grammys in the UK…

Beyoncé received nine nominations for the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

How to watch the 2021 Grammys in the UK

Unfortunately, for UK music fans the Grammys isn’t available to watch on TV at the same time it’ll be on in the States.

There will be red carpet coverage on E! For those with subscriptions to Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk TV and Plusnet, where Jhené Aiko will host the premiere ceremony.

But those hoping to watch the show in real time will have to keep their eyes on any live coverage over on Twitter.

In previous years, big UK channels have picked up highlights from the ceremony to air the following day, so we’ll update this page for when this is announced.

What time are the Grammys on in the UK?

The Grammys will air live on CBS from 8pm ET time in the US on Sunday, which is 1am Monday in the UK.

We’ll have all the latest news on how to watch the Grammys on this page.

