Who Is Hosting The Grammys 2021?

8 March 2021, 17:00 | Updated: 8 March 2021, 17:04

This will be Trevor Noah's first time hosting The Grammys.
The Grammys 2021 will feature performances from Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, to name a few, but who is hosting the awards show?

The Grammys 2021 is set to take place in a Covid-safe way on March 14.

The annual awards show will feature performances from an array of artists that we quite frankly cannot wait to see!

From Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B and Taylor Swift, fans are excited to see which songs the stars will perform.

But who will host The Grammy Awards this year?

Who will host The Grammys 2021?

Trevor Noah is set to host The Grammys for the first time, this year.

The comedian and host of The Daily Show opened up about his first-time Grammys presenting duties, speaking to Billboard about what the evening is set to look like during the pandemic.

He said: “It's going well. The Grammys choosing to postpone the awards was the right choice especially considering that now it looks like America is on the right track."

Trevor continued: “Numbers are down across the country, vaccinations are going up, it feels like life is slowly getting back to normal. Hopefully this can be a moment of hope. We've gone March to March and I'm as exhausted as everyone else of not living life.

“Hopefully this can be a respite from that for a moment and then we'll be like, "oh yeah, that was the beginning of when we got to start living our lives again."

The awards ceremony will be held at the Staples Centre in LA on Sunday.

