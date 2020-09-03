Harry Styles Photographer Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Show At The Forum

3 September 2020, 16:29

Harry Styles' tour would have been well underway by now
Harry Styles' tour would have been well underway by now. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles should have been kicking off three nights at The Forum in California this week.

Harry Styles launched his second album ‘Fine Line’ at The Forum in December last year on the day it was released, and this week the One Direction singer should have been embarking on a string of dates back at the iconic venue.

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Like all other live shows this year Harry’s 2020 tour was cancelled, so to mark what should have been three nights of performances with 'Love On Tour' at The Forum, the venue’s photographer took fans behind the scenes of 'Fine Line Live'.

Harry Styles released 'Fine Line' in December last year
Harry Styles released 'Fine Line' in December last year. Picture: Getty

Rich Fury, Forum’s house photographer said he was in awe of how Harry’s fans already knew the words to every song despite the album being released hours before.

He said: “I had seen and photographed One Direction in the past, but the first time I saw Harry Styles on his solo tour inn support of his debut album, I knew this was something different.

“I saw an artist who had carved out a genre-bending path with a demanding stage presence, an undeniable connection with his audience and just overall great songs to back it up.”

Recalling how Harry’s show at the time was “more than sold out”, Fury was stunned by the “new songs of a career-defining album that was absolutely timely with a subtle nod to the past.”

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Sharing his favourite image he took of Harry, the photographer said it “captures Harry’s energy and the timelessness of his performance that December night.”

Harry announced in April that his Love On Tour shows would be postponed until next year, much like the concerts of his former bandmates including Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson who also had international stops planned.

In the meantime, Harry has been winding down at home in London and also spent a few weeks in Italy, where he owns a house not far from Rome.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez has launched Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Vows To Raise $100 Million For Mental Health With Rare Beauty Business

Liam Payne proposed to Maya Henry with a £3million ring

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Liam Payne received Happy Birthday messages from his 1D bandmates

Liam Payne Reveals One Direction Boys Sent Him ‘Wonderful’ Birthday Messages

Liam Payne confirms he and Maya Henry are engaged

Liam Payne Confirms Engagement To Maya Henry In Good Morning America Interview

After We Collided included a surprise shot of Hardin's butt

After We Collided: Fans Are Living For Hardin's NSFW Butt Scene

TV & Film

Eat Out To Help Out Scheme is still available at some restaurants

Who Is Still Doing Eat Out To Help Out Scheme? A Complete List Of Restaurants

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor