Harry Styles Shows ‘Real Talent’ In My Policeman According To Fans At Movie’s First Screening

8 March 2022, 11:10

The first My Policeman screening happened in San Diego
The first My Policeman screening happened in San Diego. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles fans got to watch the first screening of his upcoming movie, My Policeman, and the reviews are glowing.

My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, had its first screening at a theatre in San Diego on Monday night, and some of Harry’s diehard fans were lucky enough to get invited.

The private screening was said to be a test, where the film – which is one of two movies Harry will star in this year, the other being Don’t Worry, Darling – was shown to an audience before they were asked for feedback ahead of the final edits.

Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

According to Twitter account My Policeman Updates, who said they had an insider at the screening, Harry gives ‘a nuanced performance.’

Harry Styles stars as policeman Tom in My Policeman
Harry Styles stars as policeman Tom in My Policeman. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin's acting has been praised by those who saw My Policeman
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin's acting has been praised by those who saw My Policeman. Picture: Getty

My Policeman, which is adapted from the book by Bethan Roberts, is a love triangle set in the 1950s: A young woman named Marion [Corrin] falls in love with her best friend’s brother, Tom [Styles], but years later he strikes up a romance with a man named Patrick [Dawson].

There are a few intimate scenes throughout the story and, according to fans of Harry’s at the screening, they were shot ‘beautifully.’

The My Policeman Updates account tweeted: “There are scenes which show how Tom deals with intimacy with both Marion and Patrick. More and longer with Patrick to show that’s who he actually is attracted to and has feelings for. The scenes are beautiful.”

The scenes were apparently ‘not obscene’ as it shows them ‘falling apart together’, with the account adding: “There is nudity… only a*** cheeks.”

Of Harry’s lead acting debut they said: “Harry gives a very nuanced performance- the stress and fear of being found out is palpable and heart wrenching. He shows real talent and depth as an actor," while they called Emma 'outstanding'.

We expected nothing less from the One Direction singer.

After a string of updates on the feedback received on the movie, including a few tweaks to the book, the account promised Harries will be in tears when it eventually hits streaming platforms.

My Policeman is due to be released later this year, when it’s expected to hit Amazon Prime Video.

