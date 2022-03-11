Harry Styles Accidentally Texted Rosalía’s Old Phone Number And The Response Was Hilarious

Rosalia has shared the funniest story about how Harry Styles accidentally sent texts intended for her to the wrong number.

Rosalia has sent Harry Styles fans into a frenzy after sharing a hilarious story about how he texted the wrong number instead of her.

The ‘TKN’ songstress joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared exactly what went down with the awkward blunder as she came through with receipts of the conversation.

Heading on to her phone to show viewers the conversation, Rosalia said: “He sent me this screenshot in Instagram DMs saying ‘your texts are confusing’.”

Revealing the exchange on the text message, Harry had sent a screenshot of Rosalia’s song to the wrong number saying ‘This is so beautiful’, before he was hit with a response from the mystery person.

Harry Styles was sending text messages to the wrong number
Harry Styles was sending text messages to the wrong number. Picture: Alamy

The response read: “I know my darling,” as Harry added, “Love it.”

Things escalated very quickly as the person replied: “Love you,” - ever the charmer, Harry said, “love you too,” back.

“Haha sorry,” replied the mystery number, “You’re wrong, I don’t know who you are.”

Haz hilariously wrote back: “I’m confused,” and in a turn of events, it seems the other person was fed up of the back and forth as they went on to say: “This number belongs to someone before."

Rosalia shared a hilarious story about Harry Styles
Rosalia shared a hilarious story about Harry Styles. Picture: @rosalia.vt/Instagram
Rosalia joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Rosalia joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Getty

“But now it’s my number," they added, "So don’t bother me anymore. Goodnight. Thanks.”

Rosalia and Jimmy laughed off the blunder while fans couldn’t get over the hilarious interaction.

The My Policeman star and Rosalia go way back after the Spanish singer narrated Harry’s ‘Adore You’ music video back in 2019 - and now they have a hilarious interaction to add to their memory bank!

