Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

Every upcoming Harry Styles movie... Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has forged quite the film career for himself in recent years, here is every movie he has coming out in 2022.

Harry Styles really can do it all – whether that's pop world domination or a career in Hollywood, he knows what he's doing!

In the past couple of years, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has shifted some of his focus to the world of film as he racks up the movie credits.

Styles spent much of 2021 on set filming for various projects, with several of those works coming out this year!

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

And if that wasn't exciting enough, the pop star's filmography is set to expand as rumours swirl that girlfriend Olivia Wilde is helping Harry bag more roles in Hollywood.

So let's delve into the 'Adore You' musician's upcoming movies...

Harry Styles has a promising movie career ahead of him. Picture: Getty

My Policeman

My Policeman is a romantic drama starring harry and Emma Corrin in the main roles – they met on set and soon became great friends!

The flick is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is a queer 1950s love story that explores the three central characters of Linus, Gina and Rupert.

Filming for the hotly-anticipated movie began in April 2021 and wrapped in the June – no release date has yet been announced but its rumoured to be coming at the tail end of this year!

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in My Policeman. Picture: Alamy

Don't Worry, Darling

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and boasts the impressive duo of Harry and Florence Pugh in the two main characters.

The dark film is slated to come out in September, the 23rd to be exact at the time of writing – mark your calendars now!

Yet another Styles film set in the 1950s, the story follows a housewife, played by Pugh, who begins to uncover a disturbing truth about her husband, portrayed by Harry.

Principal photography for Don't Worry, Darling began in Los Angeles in October 2020 and was delayed due to COVID restrictions – but the September release date is now finally locked in!

Fans theorise that Harry will appear in another Marvel film

The 'Golden' singer's debut in the Marvel universe in Eternals seems to hint at future projects within the franchise...

Fans believe that his brief appearance in the latest Marvel feature was a taste of what is to come – would he be reprising his role in another MCU project in 2022?

Harry portrayed Eros, the brother of Thanos, in the superhero film – with the door open to return for more scenes (fingers crossed).

Harry Styles played Eros in Eternals. Picture: Marvel

What films has Harry Styles been in before?

2022 is, indeed, a very big year for Harry when it comes to the big screen, but he has acted before!

He portrayed a soldier in 2017’s action epic Dunkirk and entered the Marvel universe as Eros in Eternals at the end of 2021.

