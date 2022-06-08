Why Harry Styles Wasn't Cast In The 'Elvis' Biopic

Harry Styles nearly played the iconic role... Picture: Alamy/Getty

Harry Styles was rumoured to be in the running for the eponymous role of Elvis Presley way back in 2019, now the director has revealed why he didn't land the part.

The director of Elvis has spoken about why Harry Styles didn't land the lead role.

We've all heard the rumours that the pop star-turned-acting-extraordinaire Harry Styles nearly bagged the role of Elvis in the upcoming biopic – but now fans have been giving an explanation...

Director Baz Luhrmann revealed in an interview that the 'As It Was' singer was "a really talented actor” but wasn't the perfect fit for the coveted role.

The Elvis flick was ultimately fronted by Austin Butler who you may recognise from the likes of The Carrie Diaries, Zoey 101, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood among many more.

Harry Styles auditioned for Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic film. Picture: Getty

The Australian director spoke to Sydney’s Nova FM about the casting decision, he said: “Harry is a really talented actor, I would work on something with him… but the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.

"Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore," Baz explained to the radio station.

He continued: "He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

The filmmaker showed a clear love for the 'Harry's House' musician but professed that Austin Butler was “born to play” Elvis Presley.

Director Baz Luhrmann gave the role of Elvis to Austin Butler. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles has two film projects coming out this year. Picture: Getty

"I didn’t pick him, it’s as if he was drawn like the role drew them in because he was almost born to play it,” Luhrmann said.

Despite missing out on the chance to portray the King of Rock and Roll, the One Direction star will still be getting his fair share of time on the silver screen!

His highly-awaited feature films Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman are set to hit theatres this year – and we can't wait!

