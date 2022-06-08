Why Harry Styles Wasn't Cast In The 'Elvis' Biopic

8 June 2022, 10:09

Harry Styles nearly played the iconic role...
Harry Styles nearly played the iconic role... Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles was rumoured to be in the running for the eponymous role of Elvis Presley way back in 2019, now the director has revealed why he didn't land the part.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The director of Elvis has spoken about why Harry Styles didn't land the lead role.

We've all heard the rumours that the pop star-turned-acting-extraordinaire Harry Styles nearly bagged the role of Elvis in the upcoming biopic – but now fans have been giving an explanation...

Harry Styles Filmed A DIY Music Video For 'Daylight'

Director Baz Luhrmann revealed in an interview that the 'As It Was' singer was "a really talented actor” but wasn't the perfect fit for the coveted role.

The Elvis flick was ultimately fronted by Austin Butler who you may recognise from the likes of The Carrie Diaries, Zoey 101, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood among many more.

Harry Styles auditioned for Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic film
Harry Styles auditioned for Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic film. Picture: Getty

The Australian director spoke to Sydney’s Nova FM about the casting decision, he said: “Harry is a really talented actor, I would work on something with him… but the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.

"Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore," Baz explained to the radio station.

He continued: "He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

The filmmaker showed a clear love for the 'Harry's House' musician but professed that Austin Butler was “born to play” Elvis Presley.

Director Baz Luhrmann gave the role of Elvis to Austin Butler
Director Baz Luhrmann gave the role of Elvis to Austin Butler. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles has two film projects coming out this year
Harry Styles has two film projects coming out this year. Picture: Getty

"I didn’t pick him, it’s as if he was drawn like the role drew them in because he was almost born to play it,” Luhrmann said.

Despite missing out on the chance to portray the King of Rock and Roll, the One Direction star will still be getting his fair share of time on the silver screen!

His highly-awaited feature films Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman are set to hit theatres this year – and we can't wait!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Love Island's Luca accuses Andrew of 'snaking' him out of getting to know Tasha

Love Island’s Luca ‘Fuming’ As He And Andrew Clash Over Tasha

Everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor

Love Island's Afia Tonkmor: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Bombshell

Love Island

Michael Owen responds to Love Island jokes about his daughter

Michael Owen Shoots Down Love Island Jokes About Gemma On Live TV

Love Island

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star